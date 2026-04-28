2026 Road to the Kentucky Derby: Post positions set for Saturday

As the Kentucky Derby nears, the festivities are already underway. The post position draw revealed where each horse will start on Saturday, proving important in years past based on preference and historic trends tracking where the most winners line up.

With prep races in the books and the ramp-up process underway for the best three-year old horses in the sport, it is time to pick a favorite. With Renegade the early favorite on the board, time will tell how the numbers close.

Here is a look at the post position for all the horses which have qualified to run in the Kentucky Derby after prep season. After training for years, the moment is almost here.

Kentucky Derby Post Positions

1 – Renegade

2 – Albus

3 – Intrepido

4 – Litmus Test

5 – Right to Party

6 – Commandment

7 – Danon Bourbon

8 – So Happy

9 – The Puma

10 – Wonder Dean (JPN)

11 – Incredibolt

12 – Chief Wallabee

13 – Silent Tactic

14 – Potente

15 – Emerging Market

16 – Pavlovian

17 – Six Speed

18 – Further Ado

19 – Golden Tempo

20 – Fulleffort

The Kentucky Derby will be the premier race on Saturday’s Churchill Downs, scheduled to start at 6:57 pm ET on May 2. The Kentucky Oaks will take place on Friday at 8:40 pm ET.