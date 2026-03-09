2026 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament Odds: Ranking betting favorites to win conference crown

On Saturday, SEC teams completed their respective final games of the regular season, officially setting the conference tournament bracket in stone. In turn, BetMGM released their updated odds for the SEC Tournament champion.

While 1-seed Florida is oddsmakers’ favorite to take home the conference crowd, BetMGM certainly didn’t go chalk with its odds. After all, no SEC team survived conference play unscathed.

As usual, the SEC TOurnament will take place inside Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The event will kick off March 11. With 16 teams to cover, let’s dive into BetMGM’s latest SEC Tournament champion odds.

Florida is easily the favorite to win the SEC Tournament, and it’s difficult to argue. The Gators turned a corner in January and closed out their regular season on an 11-game win streak.

Florida head coach Todd Golden knows what it takes to secure the conference crown. Florida won the SEC Tournament last season en route to winning the national title. With one of the best front courts in the country, Florida will be difficult for any team to topple in the postseason.

Arkansas has had its fair share of missteps this season, but the Razorbacks are extremely talented. Most notably, Arkansas is led by freshman guard Darius Acuff Jr., who is averaging 22.2 points and 6.4 assists per game, while shooting 43.7% from beyond the arc.

Further, the Razorbacks are coached by John Calipari. The College Basketball Hall of Fame member is a six-time SEC Tournament winner and proven postseason threat.

Few teams will win in a strictly offensive battle against Alabama. The Crimson Tide are averaging 92.0 points per game this season, the most in the nation. Alabama’s offensive prowess is largely due to its willingness to shoot the 3.

The team leads all of college basketball with 35.8 3-point attempts per outing. If the Crimson Tide catch fire, they can run away with a lead before the other team knows what hit them.

College basketball is loaded with standout freshmen this season, and there aren’t many better than Tennessee’s Nate Ament. The 6-foot-10 forward has only improved as the season has progressed.

He is averaging 17.4 points and 6.4 rebounds per contest, but proven he’s capable of occasional eruptions. In fact, Ament has scored 29 points on three separate occasions this season.

Mark Byington is only in his second season as Vanderbilt’s head coach, but his Commodores are capable of swiping the SEC Tournament title. Vanderbilt’s strength lies in its cohesiveness.

The Commodores rank No. 17 in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio. Vanderbilt should be able to find its rhythm as it will be in front of its hometown crowd.

Texas A&M (+3,500)

Georgia (+3,500)

Kentucky (+4,500)

Texas (+6,600)

Oklahoma (+10,000)

Missouri (+15,000)

Auburn (+20,000)

Mississippi State (+75,000)

Ole Miss (+75,000)

LSU (+75,000)

South Carolina (+75,000)

