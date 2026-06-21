2026 U.S. Open: Michigan, NFL alum Taylor Lewan riding massive outright ticket on Wyndham Clark

Wyndham Clark is just 18 holes of golf away from capturing his second major golf championship at the U.S. Open. If he does, he will land a massive purse in prize money. Michigan and NFL alum Taylor Lewan will also cash in big time if Clark closes it out.

On Friday night, after Clark closed out his third round and held a six-shot lead, Lewan posted a pending bet that he is holding on Clark to win the U.S. Open. Lewan put down $1,000 for Clark to win. The winning ticket pays $20,000 in profit.

Need advice from all of my Golf fanatics.



What are you doing in this situation?@FDSportsbook #FDPartner pic.twitter.com/m8nwO8wWOv — Taylor Lewan (@TaylorLewan77) June 20, 2026

Lewan asked his followers — golf fanatics in specific — what they would do in his spot. Ride the $1,000 bet and try to make 20 large? Or cash out for $9,325.26? It’s a question many wish they had to answer for themselves. But for now, that’s Lewan’s decision to make.

Crowd absent for Clark taking big lead

Saturday was not kind to a lot of the golfers in the field. Matthew Fitzpatrick was -3 and just four shots back of Clark entering Saturday but shot +4 and now is eight shots behind. Rory McIlroy shot +3 to go from seven shots back, to 10 shots back.

But while many ended with a plus sign, Clark shot a steady even par to maintain his strong hold on the field. But the fan presence was lacking, as timing and travel arrangements forced them to leave early to make it home. Clark commented on that after the round.

“It was kind of unfortunate that we’re finishing in the dark and people weren’t really out there because there were some obviously key, big moments, and it did kind of get a little flat,” Clark admitted. “So yeah, unfortunately — hopefully tomorrow there’s a bunch of fans and stuff, but for me, it’s still really important, and I still felt the moment. It’s just maybe unfortunate that there weren’t all the people there.”

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