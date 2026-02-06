British freestyle skier Gus Kenworthy is igniting controversy ahead of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games. He posted a graphic political protest to social media from Milan.

Kenworthy shared an Instagram post showing the words “F*** ICE” written in the snow via urination shortly ahead of the Games. The 34-year-old, who will compete for Team Great Britain in the freeski halfpipe at Milano Cortina, used the post to sharply criticize U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and U.S. border policy.

“Innocent people have been murdered, and enough is enough,” Kenworthy wrote, urging Americans to contact their senators and push for limits and accountability for ICE and Customs and Border Protection, via The Guardian. He called for restrictions on warrantless arrests, profiling, and enforcement activity at sensitive locations such as schools and hospitals.

Moreover, Kenworthy later doubled down with a follow-up post that acknowledged the juvenile nature of the stunt: “My last post was pee so it only felt appropriate to follow it up with a lil’ dump … of photos from January. Yes, I am a child.”

Of course, the timing of the protest drew added attention, given that ICE agents are reportedly part of the security detail for the U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is attending the opening ceremony in Milan.

Despite the explicit political messaging, Kenworthy is not expected to face disciplinary action under the Olympic Charter. Rule 50.2 prohibits demonstrations or political propaganda at Olympic venues, but the International Olympic Committee confirmed the post does not violate regulations because it was made on personal social media rather than at an Olympic site.

“During the Olympic Games, all participants have the opportunity to express their views as per the Athlete Expression Guidelines,” an IOC spokesperson said, via The Guardian. “The IOC does not regulate personal social media posts.”

Kenworthy, an outspoken advocate on social and political issues throughout his career, has previously used his platform to call attention to causes he believes in, like the decision to host the 2022 Games in China. This latest incident ensures he will enter the 2026 Games under a spotlight that extends well beyond the halfpipe.

Meanwhile, ICE has been a topic of conversation for another major sporting event happening this week, Super Bowl LX. Amid public concern about their potential presence, the Bay Area host committee informed local officials that there are “no planned ICE immigration enforcement operations” in connection with Sunday’s game, according to The Washington Post.

Adding more fuel to the fire, Super Bowl LX halftime performer Bad Bunny, a hispanic rapper and American citizen from Puerto Rico, received a standing ovation after criticizing ICE during last Sunday night’s Grammy Awards.

“I’m going to say: ICE out,” Bad Bunny said to raucous applause. “We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we’re not aliens. We are humans. And we are Americans. … The only thing that is more powerful than hate is love.”

— On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this article.