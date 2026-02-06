The worldwide price of gold — as well as other precious metals — has been soaring to all-time highs in recent months. That means that a first-place medal at this month’s 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy could mean even more, financially speaking.

According to NBC, which cited Mexico-based Mine Academy, a gold medal won in the ongoing Winter Games could be worth more than $2,200 for its metals alone after the source material tripled in value. According to Fortune, gold prices have nearly doubled from $2,800 to over $5,000 per ounce since early 2025 — a nearly 80% jump over the past year.

That sharp rise in precious metal prices is rather unprecedented after decades of modest growth of roughly 8% annually since 1971, according to Fortune. The price of silver has also climbed rather sharply, and is currently trading at nearly $90 per ounce — a 182% jump over the past year. Meanwhile, bronze is much more abundant worldwide and thus carries far less financial value.

Given those spikes in pricing, each silver medal won at this month’s Winter Games will be worth roughly $1,400 in metal value, while gold medals could be worth as much as $2,400, per Fortune. By comparison, gold medals at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris were worth a paltry $900 at the time they were awarded.

Of course, Olympic medals present far greater value to both participants and secondary buyers. Many of those individuals often pay top dollar to own a piece of literal history.

“The medals are tangible rewards for intangible efforts,” Michele Sciscioli, the chief executive of the Italian state mint, told Reuters, according to Fortune.

As evidence, three of former U.S. Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte‘s gold medals reportedly sold for a combined $385,520 — for an average of just over $125,000 per medal — at auction in early January. Lochte previously sold six bronze and silver medals for $166,000 in 2022.

“I never swam for the gold medals,” Lochte wrote on Instagram, per Fortune. “Those medals? They were just the cherry on top of an incredible journey.”