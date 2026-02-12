The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has banned Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the 2026 Winter Olympics for wearing a helmet that featured pictures of Ukranians who were killed in Russia’s invasion of the country, per the BBC. Heraskevych wore the helmet during his training runs before the event Thursday.

On Tuesday, the IOC warned him not to wear it again, stating the helmet did not comply with Olympic charter. Heraskevych refused to comply and will not be allowed to compete in the event today.

“I could be among the medallists in this event, but suddenly because of some interpretation of the rules which I do not agree with, I am not able to compete while other athletes in the same situation were able to compete, and they didn’t face any sanctions,” Heraskevych said, per the BBC.

“‘Expression guidelines,’ I believe it’s a very big term. What do you consider as ‘expression?’ Many athletes here have helmets with different paints [colours] and I believe it’s also a kind of expression. Some athletes have national symbols, it’s also an expression but for some reason their helmets were not checked. They are allowed to compete, but I am not.”

Many of the people on Heraskevych’s helmets were athletes, including teenage weightlifter Alina Peregudova, boxer Pavlo Ishchenko and ice hockey player Oleksiy Loginov. According to a report from the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), approximately 500,000 to 600,000 Ukrainians have been killed since Russia’s invasion.

The IOC reportedly encouraged Heraskevych to wear the helmet while not competing, and post about the victims on social media, but insisted he couldn’t wear the helmet on the field of play. Additionally, IOC spokesperson Mark Adams argued that allowing Heraskevych to wear the helmet would lead to a wave of other athletes following suit.

“There are according to the Red Cross, 130 conflicts going on at any one time. We can’t have them all in competition [with each other at the Games],” Adams said, per the BBC. “The field of play could become a field of expression, you could see it would lead to chaos.

We cannot have athletes put on them by political masters to make expressions during competition. We do our best to create a level playing field, I make no apologies for that.”

Adams denied that the Russian Olympic Committee or the Russian government had any role in the IOC’s decision to ban Heraskevych. Heraskevych is allowed to attend the event, but not compete.