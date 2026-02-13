2026 Winter Olympics: Athletes run out of free condoms after three days at Milan Cortina Games

Turns out this year’s Olympic athletes have been busy on and off the ice at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games. According to Italian newspaper La Stampa, via The Guardian, Winter Olympic competitors have already run through the entire collection of free condoms provided to athletes in the Olympic Village — and in record time no less.

“The supplies ran out in just three days,” an anonymous athlete told the Italian newspaper this week. “They promised us more will arrive, but who knows when.”

The athletes blame event organizers for short-changing them by providing less than 1/30th of the condoms handed out during the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“In Paris the athletes received 300,000 condoms – two per day each – but the numbers for these Winter Games were significantly lower: not even 10,000,” La Stampa reported, per The Guardian.

Of course, there are far fewer athletes in Italy, with just under 3,000 total athletes participating in this month’s Olympics compared to around 10,5000 at the Paris Games two years ago, per The Guardian.

Attilio Fontana, the governor of the Lombardy region where many of the events are taking place, jokingly provided an update on the condom scarcity by sharing an Instagram post of Spanish figure skater Olivia Smart showing followers condoms stamped with the yellow Lombardy Region logo: “I found them. They have everything you need.”

Fontana also released a social media post addressing the condom shortage, per The Guardian: “Yes, we provide free condoms to athletes in the Olympic village. If this seems strange to some, they’re unaware of the established Olympic practice. It began in Seoul 1988 to raise awareness among athletes and young people about sexually transmitted disease prevention — a topic that shouldn’t cause embarrassment.”

Norwegian biathlete issues apology for cheating confession in bronze medal interview

Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid went earlier this week viral after confessing to cheating on his girlfriend following a bronze medal performance in the men’s 20km biathlon. Lægreid said he hoped “committing social suicide” would show his former girlfriend how much he loved her.

“There’s someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today,” Lægreid said. “Six months ago I met the love of my life. Three months ago I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her a week ago. It’s been the worst week of my life.”

Naturally, the jaw-dropping post-race interview spread like wildfire online. The girlfriend in question even responded to Lægreid’s unusual attempt to regain her love: “It’s hard to forgive, even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world,” she told VG, per translation. “I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it.”

Lægreid later apologized for his viral confession, especially because it overshadowed his gold medal-winning teammate Johan-Olva Botn.

“I am not quite myself today, and I am not thinking clearly. My apologies go to Johan-Olav, who deserved all the attention after the gold,” Lægreid said, per People. “It also goes to my ex-girlfriend, who involuntarily ended up in the media spotlight. I hope she is doing well.”

— On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this report.