2026 Winter Olympics: Boomer Esiason joins calls for athletes to 'pipe down' and 'respect the flag'

The Winter Olympics have been fraught with questions about the degree to which one should support the country being represented. What that looks like for many athletes differs, and those differences have brought out plenty of conflicting thoughts.

Already President Donald Trump has weighed in on the matter, targeting freestyle skier Hunter Hess for comments he made about his representation of the United States in Milan. His call-out has led to dozens of similar responses in sports media.

On Tuesday, former NFL great Boomer Esiason joined those ranks. He pointed out that some athletes don’t seem particularly proud to represent the United States at the Winter Olympics.

“I was sitting there watching the freestyle skating by our ice skating team, figure skating team that won the gold medal,” Esiason pointed out as his co-host asked if they were happy to represent America. “Yeah, they seemed to be happy to represent America. Not everybody is.”

That led Esiason to his larger point, running parallel to the claims many have made about some of the requirements when representing the United States. He explained.

“Everybody should just pipe down and do their sport and play for our country and respect the flag and respect everything that’s going on,” Esiason said.

So what, exactly, have some of the bigger incidents been along this seemingly divisive line in the sand for many? Hess is the most popular such example, though he’s not the only one.

Donald Trump calls Hunter Hess ‘a real loser’

United States freestyle skier Hunter Hess said that he’s primarily representing his friends and family at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. He backed up his claim by citing moral differences on issues taking place domestically within the U.S.

President Donald Trump responded to Hess’s comments. He voiced his disapproval of the U.S. Olympian’s perspective on Truth Social.

“U.S. Olympic Skier, Hunter Hess, a real Loser, says he doesn’t represent his Country in the current Winter Olympics,” he wrote. “If that’s the case, he shouldn’t have tried out for the Team, and it’s too bad he’s on it. Very hard to root for someone like this.”

Hess’ comments have now drawn backlash as high up as the President of the United States. However, his stance during the Winter Olympics comes at a time where the U.S. remains heavily divided on many issues.

The greatest divide in the country at the moment has to do with the deployment of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) into cities across the United States. A bevy of protests have broken out as a result, and the fallout has been controversial on both sides of the political aisle.

“It brings up mixed emotions to represent the U.S. right now, I think,” Hess said of representing Team USA at the Winter Olympics, via KGW8 out of Oregon. “It’s a little hard. There’s obviously a lot going on that I’m not the biggest fan of, and I think a lot of people aren’t.

“For me, it’s more I’m representing my friends and family back home, the people that represented before me, all the things that I believe are good about the U.S. I think if it aligns with my moral values, I feel like I’m representing it. Just because I’m wearing the flag doesn’t mean I represent everything that’s going on in the U.S.”

On3’s Barkley Truax also contributed to this report.