2026 Winter Olympics: Committee releases statement on figure skating podium controversy, issues apology

The Milano-Cortina Organizing Committee of the 2026 Winter Olympics has released a statement on the podium issue with the figure skaters. Per Jay Busbee of Yahoo Sports, the committee explained how the podium caused damage to the athletes’ skates.

“During the Figure Skating Team Event medal ceremony, the anti-slip surface of the podium caused some damage to the athletes’ skates,” the committee said. “Milano Cortina 2026 is taking steps to replace the surface to prevent a recurrence.

“To minimise the impact of the damage to athletes’ preparations and in agreement with ISU, Milano Cortina 2026 has made a skate-sharpening service available and offered an additional training session to the impacted National Olympic Committees. We also understand that some NOCs have offered their services to the impacted athletes from other countries in a true example of the Olympic spirit. “Milano Cortina 2026 apologises for the inconvenience caused and reiterates its commitment to ensuring the best possible conditions for all athletes.”

USA wins gold in team figure skating at the Winter Olympics

On Sunday, it was reported that the Team USA figure skating team had its skates damaged after being on the medal podium. The team won gold at the Winter Olympics and came onto the podium for the medal ceremony. Normally, skaters wear skate guards when they are not on the ice to prevent damage, but USA Today reported that Team USA did not have any skate guards because none were available.

Team USA won gold in figure skating after beating Japan and Italy in the competition. U.S. star Ilia Malinin helped the team clinch gold, scoring a 200.03 to break the tie with Japan.

“Going into the men’s free skate, I knew that it was tied. I knew that I was the deciding factor,” Malinin told reporters after the event on Sunday, per Nick McCarvel of Olympics.com. “I told myself, ‘This is your moment. It’s do-or-die.’ I just let the nerves go and tried to have fun. Without each other, we wouldn’t have been able to do this. It came down to the energy and support of this entire team.”

The team event in figure skating is relatively new to the Olympics, making its debut in 2014. Team USA has won the event in the last two Olympics and earned bronze medals in 2014 and 2018.