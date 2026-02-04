The 2026 Winter Olympics kicked off on Wednesday with the first curling matches, but a power outage briefly halted competition. According to Jennifer McDermott of the Associated Press, officials paused the matches in Cortina, Italy, when the lights dimmed and flickered, and the main lights and heat in the media center went out. The athletes continued to slide on the ice to stay ready, waiting for the lights to come back on and the play to resume.

Olympic officials said there was a “brief interruption to competition due to an energy-related issue” and revealed that it lasted three minutes. The power outage could have been caused by the snow Cortina has received all day.

update: four minutes into the first event of the Winter Olympics, there has been a power outage https://t.co/8g7fOpg0T7 pic.twitter.com/mvniehqLCI — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 4, 2026

The opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics is on Friday, but the eight mixed teams playing in the long curling tournament kicked off on Wednesday. Curling made its Olympic debut in 1924 but 2026 makes the 1th time the sport has appeared in the Games.

We’ll have more on this story shortly.