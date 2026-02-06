2026 Winter Olympics: Figure skater has Minions-themed routine approved for competition

Spanish figure skater Tomàs Guarino was unsure if he’d be able to perform his routine that involves music from the animated movie, Minions, at the 2026 Winter Olympics. On Friday, Guarino provided an update on his battle to use the music.

“I am very happy to announce that we have made it: we have obtained the licenses for all four musical pieces, and I will be able to skate my Minions program at the Olympic Games,” Guarino wrote in a statement. “It has not been an easy process, but the support from everyone who has followed my case has been essential in keeping me motivated and optimistic throughout these days.

“… Right now, my only goal is to give my very best on the ice and deliver a program worthy of the affection I have received from people all around the world. I am deeply moved by the love shown to a small skater from a small federation. A heartfelt hug to you all. Poopaye!”

Throughout the 2025-26 season, Guarino has garnered attention for performing his Minion-themed routine in a yellow shirt and blue overall — representing the beloved characters that first appeared in the 2010 film, Despicable Me. The four songs in Guarino’s program are: “Universal Fanfare,” a version of the Universal Pictures theme music performed by the Minions; “Vicious Funk” by Heitor Pereira; “Freedom” by Pharrell Williams; and “Papaya (Vaya Papayas)” by The Minions & Juan Alcaraz.

When he announced he may not be able to perform his routine due to copyright issues, figure skating fans around the world rallied around Guarino. Universal Pictures owned two of the four songs, and popular artist Pharrell Williams owned the rights to another.

“I would like to thank ClicknClear and the RFEDH for their work, as well as Universal Pictures, Pharrell Williams, Sony Music, and Juan Alcaraz for managing the music rights in such a short period of time so that I can perform my program in Milan,” Guarino wrote. “Without everyone’s help, this would not have been possible.”

According to the BBC, Guarino held final negotiations with representatives of Pharrell Williams on Thursday after he’d reached an agreement with Universal Pictures. Guarino will compete in the men’s singles event at Milano Ice Skating Arena on Feb. 13.