2026 Winter Olympics: Former NFL doctor expresses fear for Lindsey Vonn after ACL tear

American skier Lindsey Vonn said Tuesday she plans to compete later this month in the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy despite suffering a ruptured ACL in her left knee in a training accident this past Friday in Switzerland. David J. Chao, a former NFL team doctor, has his concerns.

Chao once served as team doctor for the Los Angeles Chargers. He recalls quarterback Philip Rivers playing in the 2008 AFC Championship Game with a recently torn ACL. As Chao explained Tuesday from Super Bowl Radio Row, Rivers wasn’t required to move much on his seriously injured knee. Vonn, meanwhile, competes in an “ACL dependent sport,” Chao said.

It is confirmed that Lindsey Vonn tore her ACL. She plans to still compete at the Winter Olympics. How is that possible? Philip Rivers played a football game with a torn ACL, but downhill skiing is a very high-force activity. Good luck to Lindsey in her attempt… pic.twitter.com/YwZd5OqPP4 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) February 3, 2026

“This young woman has overcome so many obstacles. She has a right knee replacement, a total knee that she’s skiing in the Olympics with,” Chao said. “She was a favorite and now she tears her left knee ACL again. Wishing her luck, she says she’s going to compete in the Olympics still or try with a brace. I wish her the best, I hope she succeeds, and you’re talking with someone who’s had experience letting someone play, compete with an ACL tear. As of a matter of fact, Philip Rivers played on a torn ACL six days from a knee scope in the AFC Championship Game against the Patriots. Almost won that game. Almost ended well for Philip Rivers and the Chargers.

“I fear it’s not gonna end so well Lindsey Vonn. Why? Skiing is a very ACL dependent sport. Playing football can be an ACL dependent sport, it would be for LaDainian Tomlinson. It would be for Quentin Jammer playing corner. But for Philip Rivers, who was a very immobile quarterback, he was able to play with the brace and with some success. Skiing is very high force, not to mention all the Olympic disciplines. It’s ultimate high speed, the brace does not have a great chance of working.”

Lindsey Vonn not letting knee injury impact Olympic plans

Vonn, a gold medalist at the 2010 Winter Games, is attempting to make an Olympic comeback in Italy. The 41-year-old last competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics, taking home a bronze medal in the women’s downhill competition. Over the course of her historic career, she has won one gold medal (2010 women’s downhill competition) and two bronze medals.

Of course, it’s not the first time she’s dealt with knee injuries, tearing both the ACL and MCL in her right knee during the 2013 World Championships in Austria that forced her to miss the 2014 Winter Olympics. She also suffered a knee injury in 2019 that prompted her to announce her retirement from skiing.

Chao would like to be proven wrong. Ultimately, he doesn’t favor Vonn’s chances of earning a medal.

“It would be great if Lindsey Vonn competes, it would be awesome, and my fear is, hopefully, she doesn’t fall and really seriously injure herself. I’m saying it so it won’t come true. Wishing her the best,” Chao said. “I think it’s a far, far cry to think she’s going to be able to medal. She’s done fantastic before, and I hope she can prove me wrong and do it again. But let’s just get her off the mountain safely at the age of 41 from these Olympics.”

The mindset of Vonn is that she came all this way, put in all the work to get back to this level. Her knee is busted but she’s not going down without a fight.

“I know what my chances were before the crash and I know my chances aren’t the same as it stands today,” Vonn said. “But I know there’s still a chance, and as long as there’s a chance, I will try.”