2026 Winter Olympics: Fugitive arrested in Milan after 16 years on the run

A man who had a warrant issued for his arrest 16 years earlier was finally taken into custody in Italy after he planned to attend a hockey game between Slovakia and Finland at the Winter Olympics. The 44-year-old was apprehended by the local Carabinieri police force, according to a report by Reuters.

Wanted by authorities for a “string of shop thefts” committed in 2010, the Slovak national was arrested on Wednesday evening. He had been on a wanted list for Italian police for years.

Still, the man headed to the Winter Olympics in hopes of seeing the national team play. Police tracked him down after he checked in at a guesthouse on the outskirts of Milan.

According to Reuters, the man had 11 months and seven days to serve for the 2010 shop thefts. There may be some minor consolation, though — Slovakia beat Finland 4-1 to open its run at the Winter Olympics.

Ukrainian skeletor racer banned over tribute

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has banned Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladyslav Heraskevych from the 2026 Winter Olympics for wearing a helmet that featured pictures of Ukrainians who were killed in Russia’s invasion of the country, per the BBC. Heraskevych wore the helmet during his training runs before the event on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the IOC warned him not to wear it again, stating the helmet did not comply with the Olympic charter. Heraskevych refused to comply and will not be allowed to compete in the Winter Olympics event today.

“I could be among the medalists in this event, but suddenly because of some interpretation of the rules which I do not agree with, I am not able to compete while other athletes in the same situation were able to compete, and they didn’t face any sanctions,” Heraskevych said, per the BBC.

“‘Expression guidelines,’ I believe it’s a very big term. What do you consider as ‘expression?’ Many athletes here have helmets with different paints [colours] and I believe it’s also a kind of expression. Some athletes have national symbols, it’s also an expression but for some reason their helmets were not checked. They are allowed to compete, but I am not.”

5GOATs’ Grant Grubbs also contributed to this Winter Olympics report.