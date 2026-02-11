The deeply personal moment that stunned viewers during the 2026 Winter Olympics has taken another turn. The former girlfriend of Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid publicly responded to his on-air confession.

In comments to VG, the woman, who requested anonymity, acknowledged the emotional toll of being thrust into the spotlight after Lægreid used his post-race bronze medal interview to admit he had cheated on her. But her feelings do not appear to have changed.

“It’s hard to forgive, even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world,” she told the outlet, per a translation. “I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it.”

Her remarks come days after Lægreid’s unprompted confession during a live interview with NRK, where he initially thanked those who supported him on the path to his first individual Olympic medal before abruptly shifting to his personal life. Lægreid revealed that he had cheated on his girlfriend months earlier, told her the truth a week before the race, and that the relationship subsequently ended.

“I hope that committing social suicide might show how much I love her,” Lægreid said at the time, fighting back tears as millions watched.

The interview immediately went viral, drawing global attention and sparking intense debate about vulnerability and whether such deeply personal revelations belong on the world’s biggest sporting stage. While some praised Lægreid’s honesty, others questioned the impact on the woman involved, a concern she directly addressed in her response.

She confirmed that she and Lægreid have remained in contact since the interview aired and said he is fully aware of her views on how the situation unfolded. She also expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support she has received.

“I want to thank friends, family and people I don’t even know from around the world who have reached out,” she added.

Meanwhile, Lægreid has since expressed regret over how he handled the situation publicly. In a follow-up interview with NRK, he admitted he had not been “thinking clearly” and offered an apology aimed directly at his former girlfriend. He acknowledged that his decision placed her “unwillingly” into the public eye and conceded that, despite his intentions, the confession caused additional pain.

What began as a moment of sporting triumph has evolved into one of the most talked-about human stories of the Games. Lægreid’s bronze medal will forever be linked to a raw reminder that even at the pinnacle of athletic achievement, personal lives and heroic moments can collide.