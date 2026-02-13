2026 Winter Olympics: Ilia Malinin believes he 'blew it' with uncharacteristic falls, misses podium

Disaster struck for American figure skater Ilia Malinin on Friday. During his free skate at the 2026 Winter Olympics, Malinin uncharacteristically fell twice, ultimately costing him a place on the figure skating podium.

Malinin finished eighth individually, after winning gold with Team USA earlier this week. Malinin entered Friday with a considerable lead and simply needed to avoid mistakes. Alas, the pressure got the best of the 21-year-old star.

“I blew it,” Malinin said afterward, per ESPN. “That’s honestly the first thing that came to my mind. … “Honestly, yeah, I was not expecting that.

“… I felt going into this competition I was so ready. I just felt ready going on that ice. I think maybe that might have been the reason, is I was too confident it was going to go well.”

Malinin had not lost an individual figure skating competition in over two years. During his undefeated stretch, he’d won 14 competitions across multiple nations.

Malinin fell while attempting a quad lutz and a double salchow on Friday. Mistakes are a rarity for the ultra-athletic American, who received the nickname “Quad God” after becoming the first and only figure skater to ever land a quadruple axel in international competition.

“The nerves just went so overwhelming,” Malinin said, “and especially going into that starting pose, I just felt like all the … traumatic moments of my life really just started flooding my head, and there’s just like, so many negative thoughts that just flooded into there and I just did not handle it.”

While Malinin’s mistakes Friday will undoubtedly haunt him, he’s already a legend in his sport. Malinin boasts two world championships, three Grand Prix Final victories and four U.S. Championship titles.

Malinin’s enormous success at such a young age is no surprise considering his family. His parents were both Olympic skaters for Uzbekistan and multiple-time national champions. His sister is also a figure skater. Malinin grew up in Virginia.

Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan won the gold medal Friday. Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama claimed a second-place finish and his teammate Shun Sato secured bronze. Ilia Malinin remained gracious following his stunning defeat.

“I went up to him and I congratulated him,” Malinin said of Mikhail Shaidorov, “because watching him skate — I watched him the locker room — I’m just so proud of him. I heard that he had not a great season.”

The United States of America is currently in third place in the 2026 Winter Olympics. The country has four gold medals and 14 total podium finishes.