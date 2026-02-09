Jake Paul couldn’t hold back his tears after his fiancée, Jutta Leerdam, won gold in the 1,000-meter speed skating event at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Leerdam record a world-record time of 1:12.31 to win the event.

Her time broke the world record that one of her Dutch teammates had set only minutes earlier. Leerdam won a silver medal four years ago in the 1,000-meter event. She is also competing in the 500-meter speed skating event next Sunday at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Leerdam and Paul got engaged in March of last year. Paul, who drew millions of viewers for his bout against former heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua in December, made the first move when he asked Leerdam to appear on his podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul.

Jake Paul just broke down in tears after fiancée Jutta Leerdam won Olympic gold pic.twitter.com/v2RHwZJlXG — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 9, 2026

“I never, ever expected to date him, like never,” Leerdam said. “Of course, I didn’t know a lot about him. I could only scroll on his Instagram and form an opinion like the whole world does. But he is the complete opposite.”

Paul is far from the only famous one in the couple. Leerdam boasts over 5.3 million followers on the social media site and has an extensive history of success before her most recent triumph. Leerdam has won five gold medals at the World Single Distances Championships, two at the World Sprint Championships and six at the European Championships.

Jake Paul celebrated with Jutta Leerdam’s family as she crossed the finish line. The former YouTuber publicly celebrated his fiancee’s victory on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Juttttttttttaaaaaaaa. I can’t stop crying,” Paul wrote. “You did it my love. Olympic Gold. God is great and so are you.”

Perhaps Leerdamn’s success will inspire Paul to get back in the ring. Paul is reportedly targeting Tommy Fury to be his next opponent. Prior to Paul’s loss to Joshua, Fury was the only loss on his record.

“He wants to prove to the world that he can beat Tommy Fury,” Jake Paul’s business partner, Nakisa Bidarian, said. “Jake, before Joshua, had one loss on his record, and that was Tommy Fury.”

“I would love for that fight to happen because I think it’s a great barometer of how far Jake has come,” Bidarian continued. “I don’t think he [Fury] has developed as much as Jake has over the last three years. Because he hasn’t been as focused on boxing.”