2026 Winter Olympics: Kirk Herbstreit praises Team USA women's hockey after emotional gold medal

On Thursday, the American women’s hockey team defeated Canada to secure Olympic gold for the first time since 2018. Canada defeated USA in the gold medal match at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

After the win Thursday, Team USA head coach John Wroblewski couldn’t hold back his emotions, letting out tears of joy. On Friday, ESPN College GameDay host Kirk Herbstreit quoted tweeted a video of Wroblewski crying and congratulated the American women’s hockey team on their spectacular run.

“Only thing better than watching this TEAM win gold has been enjoying every single interview after their miraculous win-every player deflecting individual attention and directing their answers to their love for their teammates and their country!” Herbstreit wrote on X. “Congratulations to the folks who put this group together and to the parents/family members and previous coaches for having such a lasting impact on theplayers! Been awesome to watch.”

With the win Thursday, the Americans completed the 2026 Winter Olympics with a flawless 7-0 record. Canada controlled most of the game after scoring in the first period.

With only 2:08 remaining in the third period, USA captain Hilary Knight scored a goal to even the game. With the goal, Knight became America’s all-time leading scorer at the Olympics.

The Americans didn’t allow Knight’s efforts to go to waste. Just over four minutes into overtime, Megan Keller slipped a shot past Canada’s goalie to give the USA its third-ever gold medal in women’s hockey. After the triumph, Keller reflected on her clutch shot.

“Honestly, we talked about it going into overtime, playing to win rather than playing not to lose,” Keller said. “I think a lot of times you get a little nervous trying to make a move, but I thought, ‘Why not?’ Let’s take a chance here and try to get to the net.”

In total, the US outscored its opponents 33-2 at the Olympic Games. Hilary Knight raved about the team after they brought home gold.

“It’s been an incredible ride,” Knight said. “I just have to soak this all in because this room is just so special. This team is so special. This is the best U.S. Hockey team I have ever been a part of and that is so tremendous.”

The United States currently has 10 gold medal and 29 total medals. The country only trails Norway, which boasts 37 medals.