2026 Winter Olympics: Multiple athletes share stories of broken medals at Milan Cortina games

Breezy Johnson had one particular piece of advice for any of her fellow Team USA athletes that medal at this month’s 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy: “Don’t jump in them.”

“I was jumping in excitement and it broke,” the 30-year-old American skier said after winning gold in women’s downhill Alpine skiing, Team USA’s first medal of this year’s Winter Games.

Johnson showed off her defective gold medal — which separated between the medal and the ribbon/lanyard — during her postevent press conference. And she wasn’t alone. American figure skater Alysa Liu posted an Instagram reel showing her severed gold medal with the caption: “My medal don’t need the ribbon” after Team USA took first in team figure skating Sunday.

Some athletes who have won at the Winter Olympics have had their medals break, including gold medalist Breezy Johnson, who had hers damaged when she celebrated her win. U.S. figure skater Alysa Liu, who won gold on Sunday, and German biathlete Justus…

Olympic officials have already promised to repair any broken medals and identified the issue stemmed from the medal’s ribbon, which is fitted with a breakaway mechanism as required by law. According to The Guardian, “the system is designed to release automatically if pulled with force to prevent the wearer from being choked.“

2026 Winter Olympics spokesperson Luca Cassasa addressed the issue in a statement to the Guardian: “A solution has been identified, and a targeted fix has been put in place. Athletes whose medals have been affected are encouraged to return them through the appropriate channels so that they can be promptly repaired and returned. Milano Cortina 2026 remains fully committed to ensuring that medals, which represent the pinnacle of every athlete’s journey, meet the highest standards of quality and care.”

In the meantime, the Team USA pair skating team of Ellie Kam and Daniel O’Shea are just taking extreme caution with their gold medals.

“We’re just trying not to do too much of the jumping around ourselves,” O’Shea joked, according to CBS News.

“I slept with mine under my pillow, so that’s how I’m keeping mine safe, OK” Kam added playfully.

2026 Winter Olympics: United State figure skater Ilia Malinin wearing Alexander Ovechkin skate laces

American figure skater Ilia Malinin wore bright yellow laces during his routine last week at the 2026 Winter Olympics. When asked about the unusual skate laces, Malinin revealed they were a gift from Washington Capitals legend Alexander Ovechkin.

Ovechkin is the NHL‘s all-time goals leader and widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time. Malinin grew up in Virginia as a fan of the Capitals and became a friend of Ovechkin’s during his rise to stardom.

“I wanted to come with gold or, in this case, yellow laces, just because to have that confidence,” Malinin said. “It’s such an honor to get them from him. We’ve been very close to each other now. He supports me and I’m so glad that he’s there for my back.”

Although he’s only 21 years old, Malinin is a legend in his own right. Malinin is the first and only skater to successfully land a fully rotated quadruple Axel in international competition. The feat, which was long believed to be impossible, earned Malinin the nickname “Quad God.”

— On3’s Grant Grubbs contributed to this report.