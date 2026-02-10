Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is traveling to Italy to support his girlfriend, Chloe Kim, at the 2026 Winter Olympics. Kim is seeking her third gold medal in the snowboard halfpipe event.

At 17 years old, Kim became the youngest woman ever to win Olympic gold in the snowboard halfpipe. She secured her second first-place finish in the event in 2022 at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

If Kim wins gold this year on the halfpipe, she’ll be the first person to ever record three consecutive first-place finishes in Olympic history. The other half of the athletic couple already made some history this year.

Myles Garrett set the single-season sack record in the 2025-26 campaign and was named the NFL Defensive Player of the Year for his efforts. Garrett and Kim were first romantically linked when they appeared together at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards in Tokyo in May 2025.

The pair publicly solidified their relationship this past November when Kim was spotted kissing Garrett on the sidelines before a Cleveland Browns game. In a recent interview with People, Garrett gushed about the high-profile relationship.

“We’re both just so supportive of one another,” Garrett said. “She’s always texting, she’s always calling to see how I’m doing during the year and I’m doing the same right now, checking on her, seeing how she’s feeling, emotionally and physically.”

Chloe Kim will compete on Wednesday. Garrett said he is “just trying to be her rock because throughout the year she’s mine.”

Kim is returning from a shoulder injury he suffered in January. On Monday, she discussed her injury and excitement for the event.

“Shoulder’s feeling good,” Kim said. “I have a shoulder brace and it’s very securely taped, which kind of sucks at the end of riding because I have to rip all this tape off and it’s awful, but it’s worth it because I can snowboard.”

“… I feel really good about how I’m feeling physically and mentally, and I think that’s the most important thing right now. … “I’m really excited to do my run. It’s one I’ve never done before. And I think if I’m able to pull that off, regardless of where I’m placed, I’ll be really content with that.”

Brown will undoubtedly be cheering Kim on every moment. The halfpipe qualifications will begin at 4:30 a.m. ET tomorrow.