NBC has apologized and removed footage from its platforms after a broadcast referred to a transgender athlete by the wrong pronouns repeatedly during the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to a report by the New York Post. The athlete in question was Swedish skier Elis Lundholm.

The commentators on the call for the freestyle division of the women’s moguls referred to Lundholm as “she” multiple times. Lundholm was born a woman but identifies as male while competing in the women’s division.

“NBC Sports takes this matter seriously,” NBC said in a statement, according to Outsports. “Today we streamed an international feed with non-NBCUniversal commentators who misgendered Olympian Elis Lundholm. We apologize to Elis and our viewers, and we have removed the replay of that feed.”

The New York Post notes that Lundholm is permitted to participate in the women’s division under current International Olympic Committee rules. Lundholm is also the lone openly transgender athlete competing at the Winter Olympics.

According to the official scoring on the Winter Olympics website, Lundholm finished 25th in the women’s moguls event. Lundholm scored a 12.05 on the first qualifying run, which was ranked 29th. On the second qualifying run, Lundholm scored a 59.22, which ranked 15th.

The best score of the two qualifying runs was used to rank individuals and set the finals, with 20 advancing. Lundholm ranked 25th and did not qualify for the finals at the Winter Olympics.

As for the comments that drew scrutiny and prompted the tape to be scrubbed from NBC’s platforms, commentators made the following comments, per the New York Post: “Getting off course here though … oh she just skids out of that gate.”

And later: “She’s going to hop up and go around to make sure she does not DNF as she continues down the line here.”

Those comments came on Lunholm’s first qualifying run at the Winter Olympics. That was the run that resulted in a very low score.