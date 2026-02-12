On Tuesday, Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid left onlookers stunned when he confessed to cheating on his girlfriend after winning a bronze medal in the men’s 20km biathlon. Lægreid said he hoped “committing social suicide” would show his former girlfriend how much he loved her.

“There’s someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today,” Lægreid said. “Six months ago I met the love of my life. Three months ago I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her a week ago. It’s been the worst week of my life.”

Naturally, the jaw-dropping post-race interview spread like wildfire online. The girlfriend in question even responded to Lægreid’s unusual attempt to regain her love.

“It’s hard to forgive, even after a declaration of love in front of the whole world,” she told VG, per a translation. “I did not choose to be put in this position, and it hurts to have to be in it.”

Lægreid’s ex-girlfriend confirmed the pair have remained in contact since he admitted his wrongdoing. Additionally, she thanked the people who have expressed support for her online. Evidently, the world’s reaction to the shocking interview has left Lægreid second-guessing his actions.

“I am not quite myself today, and I am not thinking clearly. My apologies go to Johan-Olav, who deserved all the attention after the gold,” Lægreid said, per People. “It also goes to my ex-girlfriend, who involuntarily ended up in the media spotlight. I hope she is doing well.

“… I had the gold medal in life, and I am sure there are many people who will see things differently, but I only have eyes for her. Sport has come second these last few days. Yes, I wish I could share this with her… I try to be a good role model, and I did something stupid. You have to admit when you do something you can’t stand for and hurt someone you love so much.”

As Lægreid mentioned, his teammate Johan-Olva Botn won gold in the event. Alas, her triumph was overshadowed by Lægreid’s unprecedented post-race interview.

Lægreid acknowledged he cannot change what occurred and further stated he will not answer any further questions about the topic. Norway currently leads all countries competing in the 2026 Winter Olympics with seven gold medals. In total, Norway has amassed 13 podium finishes.