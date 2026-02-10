A stunning and deeply personal moment unfolded at the 2026 Winter Olympics on Tuesday. Norwegian biathlete Sturla Holm Lægreid used his post-race television interview not to celebrate his bronze medal, but to publicly confess to cheating on his girlfriend.

Speaking with Norwegian broadcaster NRK, Lagreid initially followed a familiar script, thanking coaches, teammates and supporters who helped him reach his first individual Olympic podium. Then, unprompted, the tone shifted.

“And then there’s someone I wanted to share it with who might not be watching today,” Lægreid stated. “Six months ago I met the love of my life. Three months ago I made my biggest mistake and cheated on her. I told her a week ago. It’s been the worst week of my life.”

The admission stunned viewers in Norway and around the world, quickly rippling across social media. Lægreid confirmed to VG that he decided the night before the race to make the confession public. He said the relationship ended after he told her the truth, but insisted he wasn’t ready to give up.

“I hope that committing social suicide might show how much I love her,” Lægreid added. “I’m taking the consequences for what I’ve done. I regret it with all my heart.”

He added that he had wrestled with the decision for months, ultimately concluding that honesty was the only option left. Even on the world’s biggest stage, he did what he felt was right.

“I realized this is the woman in my life,” Lægreid explained. “I couldn’t live my whole life keeping it a secret.”

Alas, Lægreid’s confession serves as a reminder that even at the pinnacle of sport, personal lives collide with public moments. Sometimes in unforgettable ways that you’d never imagine taking place.

Multiple athletes share stories of broken medals at Milan Cortina Olympics

Meanwhile, Breezy Johnson had one particular piece of advice for any of her fellow Team USA athletes that medal at this month’s 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Italy: “Don’t jump in them.”

“I was jumping in excitement and it broke,” the 30-year-old American skier said after winning gold in women’s downhill Alpine skiing, Team USA’s first medal of this year’s Winter Games.

Johnson showed off her defective gold medal — which was separated between the medal and the ribbon/lanyard — during her postevent press conference. And she wasn’t alone.

American figure skater Alysa Liu posted an Instagram reel showing her severed gold medal with the caption: “My medal don’t need the ribbon” after Team USA took first in team figure skating Sunday.

Olympic officials have already promised to repair any broken medals and identified the issue stemmed from the medal’s ribbon, which is fitted with a breakaway mechanism as required by law. According to The Guardian, “the system is designed to release automatically if pulled with force to prevent the wearer from being choked.“

2026 Winter Olympics spokesperson Luca Cassasa addressed the issue in a statement to the Guardian. It appears to be a big focus to get fixed.

“A solution has been identified, and a targeted fix has been put in place. Athletes whose medals have been affected are encouraged to return them through the appropriate channels so that they can be promptly repaired and returned.

“Milano Cortina 2026 remains fully committed to ensuring that medals, which represent the pinnacle of every athlete’s journey, meet the highest standards of quality and care.”

— On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this article.