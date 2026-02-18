Just minutes away from a semifinal appearance in the 2026 Winter Olympics, the United States found its back against the wall. Sweden scored with 1:31 to go in regulation and forced overtime.

That’s when Quinn Hughes came through in the clutch. His shot banked off the post and hit the back of the net, sending the U.S. past Sweden to advance to the semifinals. Auston Matthews and Matt Boldy were credited with the assists.

Hughes’ goal came at the 6:33-mark of the sudden-death, 3-on-3 overtime period. It propelled the United States to its first Olympics win over Sweden since 1960 and set up a matchup against Slovakia in the semifinals.

QUINN HUGHES! USA WINS! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/WxbCRKxPiO — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

Team USA and Sweden sat scoreless through one period in Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup, but the U.S. got on the board first in the second period. Dylan Larkin buried a deflection with 8:57 to play in the frame, making it a 1-0 lead for the Americans. That score looked like it would hold as the third period went along, but Sweden didn’t go down easily.

With the goalie leaving the ice, the Swedes got on the board. Mika Zibanejad got the game-tying goal with 1:31 left, with Lucas Raymond and Gabriel Landeskog credited with assists. Just like that, it was all tied up at 1-1, and the game then headed to OT.

Team USA had its opportunities early in the extra period, but was unable to get anything through. That is, until Quinn Hughes hit the right post and banked the punk into the net past the Swedish goaltender, sealing a 2-1 victory for the United States.

Team USA went undefeated through the preliminary round at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The Americans took down Latvia 5-1 and beat Denmark 6-3, and closed out the 3-0 start with a 5-1 win over Germany. That set up the matchup with Sweden in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

With the win, the United States remains in contention for its first Olympics medal since 2010 in Vancouver. The Americans have not won gold in Olympic competition since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team did so.

Now, the U.S will get ready to play Slovakia on Friday. Slovakia advanced to the semifinals with a 6-2 victory over Germany on Wednesday after going 2-1 in the preliminary round. The lone loss came to Sweden, 5-3, on Saturday.