Despite tearing her ACL in her final event before the 2026 Winter Olympics, Lindsey Vonn is preparing to participate. Her decision continues to draw high praise, including from fellow gold medalist Shaun White.

White praised Vonn during NBC’s coverage of Friday’s opening ceremonies ahead of the Milan Cortina Games. He was on the desk during the ceremonies as an analyst, and he said Vonn’s move to compete speaks to who she is as a competitor, especially since this could be her last time at the Olympics.

White called Vonn a “legend” considering her stature. But competing despite her injury makes it even more special if this turns out to be her final games.

“She’s a legend in her sport, and she has nothing to prove,” White said, via the New York Post. “But I just love the fact that she’s bringing that intensity to potentially her last Olympics.”

Last week, in her final competition before the 2026 Winter Olympics, Vonn tore both her ACL and MCL in an accident. She was airlifted from the course as she received more evaluation for her injuries, but she also made it clear she intended to compete in the games.

Shaun White: ‘If anyone can do it … Lindsey can’

Of course, this isn’t the first time Vonn has dealt with injuries. She also missed time in 2013 and 2014 due to knee issues. Shaun White said that makes the current situation even more emotional as Vonn, 41, likely ties a bow on a legendary career.

“You feel for her,” White said. “She’s had trouble with her knees before. She’s had surgeries to correct those injuries, and boom, another injury to the knee. But if anyone can do it, I feel that Lindsey can.”

Von has a gold medal and two bronze medals in Olympic competition, bringing home the gold in the 2010 Vancouver Games. The 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics will mark her seventh time in Olympic competition, and she released a statement shortly after her injury stating she had one more comeback in her.

“This is a very difficult outcome one week before the Olympics … but if there’s one thing I know how to do, it’s a comeback,” Vonn wrote in an Instagram post. “My Olympic dream is not over. Thank you for all the love and support. I will give more information when I have it. Thank you to all the medical staff who helped me today. I am grateful for all the incredible help I received.”