A ski jumping medal event at the 2026 Winter Olympics was canceled due to intense snow and wind in the area. The final round of the men’s super ski jumping event was called off, with judges ruling the medals were to be handed out despite having three skiers still to jump, according to Mary Clark of USA Today.

The event took place at Predazzo, Italy, and there were delays as organizers attempted to clear the snow from the hill after each jump. As the snow and wind got more intense, the judges ruled that the results would roll back from the second round, and the medals would be awarded from the current standings.

That led to Austria winning the gold medal, Poland winning the silver, and Norway winning the bronze. “We had this sudden, heavy snowfall, wet snowfall, and we were trying to clean the track, but we saw immediately that we lost the speed in the in-run,” Sandro Pertile, the International Ski and Snowboard Federation race director, said, per NBCOlympics.com. “The difference was very [significant]. We also had completely different wind conditions. …with these conditions it was really unfair to continue.”

The men’s super team large hill event is new to the Winter Olympics. Joel Embacher and Jan Hoerl make up the Austrian team that won the gold medal. Kacper Tomasiak and Pawel Wasek represented Team Poland, and Norway featured Kristoffer Eriksen Sundal and Johann Andre Forfang. Team USA featured Kevin Bickner and Tate Frantz, and they finished eighth in the event.

Skiing has had its share of attention during the Winter Olympics. One of the biggest stories has been Lindsey Vonn, who suffered a serious injury last week. Vonn was already competing with a torn ACL, and she recently had her fourth surgery from the incident at the Olympics.

“If you don’t try you’ll never know,” Vonn wrote in an Instagram post. “So please don’t feel sad (for me). The ride was worth the fall. When I close my eyes at night, I don’t have regrets and the love I have for skiing remains. I am still looking forward to the moment when I can stand on the top of the mountain once more. And I will.”