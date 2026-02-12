17-time Grammy nominated rapper/musician Snoop Dogg, who was named an honorary coach for the United States at the 2026 Winter Olympics, was reportedly involved in a bit of an altercation with former Dutch speed skater Marianne Timmer in Milan on Wednesday.

Per GBN, Snoop Dogg‘s security guards shoved Timmer out of the way. She was exiting Milano Speed Skating Stadium following the 1,000m competition. Timmer was allegedly awaiting interviews with athletes at the conclusion of the event. She was then pressed against the wall, although the hallway was approximately 13 foot wide.

“I said, ‘Just act normal’,” she told GBN. “But then the guy came back and I said, ‘What? Do I have to go through that wall or something?’ I’m not here waiting for Snoop Dogg, I’m waiting for (Dutch speed skater) Jenning de Boo. We want to see (Dutch speed skater) Joep (Wennermars), we want to talk to (Dutch speed skater) Kjeld (Nuis) for a moment.”

Per Timmer, Snoop Dogg‘s security guards had established a pattern of getting into confrontation with people/groups at the Games. “We saw a Dutchman being roughly escorted away from the stands by some very large security guards,” she told Sportnieuws.

Snoop Dogg is serving as honorary U.S. coach, along with working alongside NBC

Snoop Dogg, who has established himself as a well-beloved figure in American pop culture, first made a splash at the 2024 Summer Olympics. United States supporters clamored for more Snoop in and around the games, as his hilarious commentary/updates made the Games more enjoyable for many people.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee announced that Snoop would serve as an honorary coach at the Winter Olympics. He also carried the Olympic flame. Along with having an actual role with the organization, Snoop continues to work for NBC. Per GBN, the platinum rapper makes nearly $535,265.56 per day from the broadcast giant.

The United States currently ranks third in medal count (13) behind Italy (16) and Norway (14). The U.S. has brought home four gold medals, six silver medals, and three bronze medals. There is still ample time for America to make its run at the overall win in Milano Cortina. Just 41 of 116 events have been completed as of Feb. 12.