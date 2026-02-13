2026 Winter Olympics: Switzerland star, NHL player Kevin Fiala stretchered off after collision with Tom Wilson

Los Angeles Kings player Kevin Fiala was stretchered off the ice after suffering a severe lower left leg injury in the third period of Friday’s Olympic men’s hockey game between Canada and Switzerland at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games. Team Canada won 5-1 in the Group A preliminary game at the Santagiulia Arena in Milan on Friday.

The injury occured late in the third period when Washington Capitals standout Tom Wilson of Team Canada collided with Switzerland’s Fiala along the boards, as Fiala’s left leg appeared to buckle underneath the two of them. No penalty was assessed on the play.

Check out the incident below:

Kevin Fiala leaves the game after Tom Wilson and Kevin Fiala get tangled (not country locked) pic.twitter.com/ZaWUeyelcS — bnpeki 🇨🇦 Matthew Knies Enjoyer (@bnpeki) February 13, 2026

Fiala produced an assist in a 4-0 win over Team France on Thursday, but with the loss Friday, Team Switzerland (1-0-1-0) can finish no better than second in Group A ahead of Sunday’s game with Team Czechia (1-0-1-0). Team Canada (2-0-0-0) advances to play Team France (0-0-2-0) also Sunday.

Fiala, a 29-year-old left wing for the Kings, is an 11-year NHL pro who has won three World Cup silver medals while playing for Team Switzerland. Fiala is originally from St. Gallen, Switzerland. Wilson is a 31-year-old right wing for the Capitals, the only NHL team he’s played for during his 12-year pro career. Wilson is originally from Toronto and won gold for Team Canada at the World U-17 Hockey Challenge in 2011.

This report will be updated.