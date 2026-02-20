Team Canada is going to play for the gold medal. And it can thank Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon for getting it there.

With under one minute to play in the semifinal game against Team Finland, MacKinnon buried a goal that gave Canada the 3-2 lead and the win. Finland challenged the goal with a near offsides wiping the goal off the board and keeping overtime in play. But the officials ruled it a good goal and Canada advanced, despite not having team captain Sidney Crosby.

It looked like Finland was on the doorstep of advancing, as it held a 2-1 lead with just 9:26 left to play in the game. At that moment, though, a scrum at the net threw off Finland goalie and Nashville Predators star Juuse Saros off, Shea Theodore of the Vegas Golden Knights snuck one barely by Sarros to tie the game up at 2-2.

The first period of the game was nearly scoreless, as both goalies continued to make impressive save after impressive save. But then, Mikko Rantanen worked his magic. With just 3:05 left to play in the period, the pride and joy of the Dallas Stars fired one at the net after his team won the face-off. The goal snuck right past goalie Jordan Binnington for the 1-0 lead Finland took into the second.

While the first period was low-scoring, the second period needed barely any time at all to see the puck touch twine. Canada was on a power play but it was Finland who scored the second goal of the game, thanks to the Los Angeles Kings‘ Joel Armia. He took the puck away and tossed it up the ice for Erik Haula of the Nashville Predators. Haula flipped a backhander right over the shoulder of Bennington for the second score of the game and a 2-0 lead with 16:34 left to play in the second period.

Canada didn’t give up down 2-0, though. It took some time for the tournament favorite to find the net but when it did, it was unsurprising who it came from. Colorado Avalanche star Cale Makar took a shot at the net, which was then deflected by Florida Panthers leading scorer Sam Reinhart into the back of the net. That made it 2-1 in favor of Finland, a score that would carry into the third.

Gold medal game halfway set with Canada

With Canada winning on Friday morning, one of two spots in Sunday’s gold medal game is set. Team USA and Slovakia are set to battle next for the second spot in the game to decide who gets to battle for the ultimate prize.

Sunday’s gold medal game is slated to take place at 8:10 a.m. ET. The game will be shown on NBC and Peacock. It will be re-aired later on USA Network, according to NBC.