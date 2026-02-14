Game 2 for Team USA hockey at the 2026 Winter Olympics is set to take place later on Saturday afternoon and now we know who is going to be in net for the USA. On Saturday morning, Team USA named Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman as the team’s starting goalie for the showdown vs. Denmark.

Team USA has three goalies on the roster, including Swayman. The choice was between Swayman, Dallas Stars goalie Jake Oettinger and Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck went for Team USA in Game 1 vs. Latvia. He led the team to a 5-1 victory.

Swayman is having a strong season for the Bruins, despite many expecting the team to be in a rebuild this year. Swayman currently holds a 22-12-3 record and a 2.92 GAA. Since 2026 began, Swayman has lost just three of his 10 stars.

Team USA battling for gold

Team USA got its Olympic journey off to a strong start on Thursday afternoon. After multiple challenged goals in the first period of the preliminary round game against Latvia, Team USA pulled away for a 5-1 win. Brock Nelson of the Colorado Avalanche led the charge with two goals, while Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa Senators), Tage Thompson (Buffalo Sabres), and Auston Matthews (Toronto Maple Leafs) each contributed one.

Friday was a day off for Team USA before taking the ice again on Saturday. The game vs. Denmark starts at 3:10 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on Peacock and USA Network.

“We knew they were going to play hard,” forward Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils said, per NHL.com. “We want to just keep growing our game. Every game we want to keep building and finding our game. It is a good start with the win, but we want to keep getting better each day and work at our game.”