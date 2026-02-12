Team USA has made the call on who is going between the pipes on Thursday. Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck will be the team’s starting goalie when they play in the United States’ first game of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The decision was between Hellebuyck, Jake Oettinger of the Dallas Stars and Jeremy Swayman of the Boston Bruins. While any of the three would have been a quality choice for Team USA, the choice to go with Hellebuyck does not come as much of a shock, considering how the 4 Nations Face-Off went last February.

Hellebuyck was on that team as well and got the call in goal in all three games that the United States played. Hellebuyck led USA to a 6-1 win over Finland and a 3-1 win over Canada in the round robin portion of the tournament. However, he gave up two goals in the championship game against Canada, including the game-winner in overtime to Connor McDavid, to end up with a silver medal.

This year, Hellebuyck is looking to find his groove. As the Jets have struggled, so has Hellebuyck. He currently holds a 13-16-7 record in the 2025-26 NHL season and holds a 2.79 GAA. Hellebuyck was sidelined in mid-November due to a minor arthroscopic procedure on his knee. He gave up four goals in the Jets’ two February games prior to the Olympic break, but perhaps a stronger defense in front of him could result in better performances in net.

Team USA players excited to represent

Prior to the start of the Olympics, Team USA named Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews as its team captain for the tournament. Matthew Tkachuk of the Florida Panthers and Charlie McAvoy of the Bruins are alongside Matthews as alternate captains.

“It’s just very special,” Matthews said, per NHL.com. “You’re always extremely honored to represent your country and wear the Team USA jersey, but obviously it means that much more when you’re doing it in a setting like the Olympics.”

Puck drop between the United States and Latvia is set for 3:10 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on USA Network and Peacock.