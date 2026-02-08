The Olympics are well underway in Milan, with the opening ceremonies kicking things off on Friday afternoon. Already, though, there has been a noticeable technical difficulty with the broadcast of an event.

On Saturday, following the conclusion of the big air snowboarding final, one such technical difficulty surfaced. A hot mic was caught with a comment that bemoaned the quality of the final runs.

“And coverage of the men’s big air medal ceremony will continue on Peacock,” the broadcast initially said, before a hot mic was picked up. “That was boring. That was so boring. Qualifier was way more exciting.”

You can listen to that thanks to the technical difficulty that led to the hot mic below. It’s a relatively brief clip.

Hot mic! At the conclusion of the men's big air snowboard final that I was watching on Peacock, a voice came on and said:



“That was boring. That was so boring. Qualifier was way more exciting.” pic.twitter.com/VfWJ1MiMaf — Mitch Goldich 🐙 (@mitchgoldich) February 7, 2026

That snafu, however unfortunate, is just part of the deal when broadcasting such a diverse event like the Olympics. There are a lot of moving pieces and a technical difficulty or two is to be expected.

Technical difficulty on the broadcast aside, other headlines have begun to emerge from Milan. A big one involved Mike Eruzione, the captain and star of the 1980 United States ice hockey team that captured gold with the ‘Miracle on Ice.’

Eruzione was not a fan of comments made by freestyle skier Hunter Hess about representing the USA. Hess essentially suggested he’s less than thrilled about some of the things happening in the United States right now. And for that reason, he said he’s viewing his representation at this year’s Winter Olympics as being more about his family and friends than his country.

“Hunter Hess US snowboarder saying he doesn’t represent his country but his family and friends,” Eruzione tweeted. “Then don’t put on the USA uniform maybe just put for family and friends some athletes just don’t get it.”

You can read more about Mike Eruzione and his comments on Hunter Hess here. There’s a lot to dive into.