American figure skater Ilia Malinin wore bright yellow laces during his routine last week at the 2026 Winter Olympics. When asked about the unusual skate laces, Malinin revealed they were a gift from Washington Capitals legend Alexander Ovechkin.

Ovechkin is the NHL‘s all-time goals leader and widely regarded as one of the greatest hockey plays of all time. Malinin grew up in Virginia as a fan of the Capitals and became a friend of Ovechkin’s during his rise to stardom.

“I wanted to come with gold or, in this case, yellow laces, just because to have that confidence,” Malinin said. “It’s such an honor to get them from him. We’ve been very close to each other now. He supports me and I’m so glad that he’s there for my back.”

Although he’s only 21 years old, Malinin is a legend in his own right. Malinin is the first and only skater to successfully land a fully rotated quadruple Axel in international competition. The feat, which was long believed to be impossible, earned Malinin the nickname, “Quad God.”

Earlier this week, Malinin helped the United States secure gold in the team category of figure skating. It’s only the latest accomplishment for Malinin.

Malinin already boasts two world championships, three Grand Prix Final victories and four U.S. Championship titles. Malinin has a modern, athletic style of skating, with impressive jumps throughout his routines. Like Ovechkin, Malinin has revolutionized his sport, causing others to chase his greatness.

Figure skating is in Malinin’s blood. His parents were both Olympic skaters for Uzbekistan and multiple-time national champions. His sister is also a figure skater. While Ilia Malinin is undoubtedly a special talent, he doesn’t want people to view his skill level as unattainable.

“I wouldn’t tell people I’m untouchable. I want the opposite. I want people to relate to me,” Malinin told The Associated Press. “Yes, I’m doing all these crazy things on the ice that defy physics in some ways. I still want them to see all of us skaters are human beings.

“We still have normal parts of our lives. We’re very similar to everyone in the crowd. We have emotions. We go through good things and bad things in life,” Malinin continued. “I just want to express to people that we’re human. We’re not perfect.”

Ilia Malinin will compete for gold again tonight in the men’s short program. He is the heavy favorite to take home first place.