2026 Winter Olympics: United States defeats Canada in overtime to win women's hockey gold medal

Through 58 minutes, it looked like Canada was on its way to a gold medal at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. But United States captain Hilary Knight entered the chat – and the game went to overtime.

The U.S. and Canada went to another 20-minute period tied at 1-1 in the gold medal game. It continued a back-and-forth affair throughout Thursday’s matchup, which was a rematch of an earlier game in the preliminary round. The United States won that game 5-0 on Feb. 10.

Then, 4:07 into the overtime period, the Americans came away victorious. Megan Keller buried the golden goal to not only complete the comeback, but send Team USA to a gold medal.

A GOLDEN GOAL FOR GOLD! pic.twitter.com/oLDfElGnI9 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 19, 2026

Canada didn’t make it easy on the United States in Thursday’s gold medal game. The U.S. did not get a goal across until there was 2:04 to play when Knight found the back of the net, bringing the matchup to a 1-1 tie. When asked by NBC’s Kathryn Tappen whether she had to will her team to victory, Knight said she simply knew something had to happen.

“We definitely had to will something,” Knight said. “We came out a little slow in the first. Started to pick up momentum in the second. The third, when you have a one-goal deficit against Canada – great team – you have to find the back of the net, especially against a great goaltender.

“We knew it was a matter of time just leaning on them slowly slowly. But we can also [run] out of time against a great team. Fortunate that we have an amazing squad and we were able to get the job done.”

After Knight’s goal, momentum was on Team USA’s side. The Americans maintained the pressure through the overtime period, and it was Keller who came away with the golden goal to clinch another gold medal. That’s when the celebration began.

The United States entered Thursday in the midst of a dominant run through the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics. Team USA had only allowed one goal through the tournament, which came in the opening game against Czechia. That meant the Americans rattled off five straight shutouts en route to the gold medal game.

Thursday’s win secured the United States’ third Olympics gold medal in women’s hockey. It’s also the first for Team USA since 2018 in Pyeongchang after taking silver in Beijing in 2022.