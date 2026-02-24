2026 Winter Olympics: U.S. men's hockey gold medal victory vs. Canada draws strong TV ratings

Sunday’s gold medal game between the U.S. and Canada meant it was an early morning for fans with an 8 a.m. ET puck drop. It still resulted in strong TV ratings for NBC to close out the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.

The United States’ overtime victory averaged 18.6 million viewers live on NBC and Peacock, NBC announced Tuesday. That number grows to 20.7 million, counting the replays of of the game on USA Network.

The live viewership figure includes a peak of 26 million viewers when Jack Hughes sent the golden goal past Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington. That propelled the U.S. to its first men’s hockey gold medal since 1980.

While Sunday’s game didn’t surpass the 2010 gold medal game in Vancouver, it’s still the second-most watched hockey game ever on NBC Sports. That game had a 3:15 p.m. ET puck drop.

“As the final medal event, the gold-medal hockey game was a fitting crescendo to a spectacular 17 days of Milan Cortina Winter Olympic competition that we were so honored to present,” said NBC Sports president Rick Cordella in a statement. “We applaud all the athletes, organizers, and our gracious hosts, and thank our passionate Team NBC colleagues who worked tirelessly to bring these Winter Games, Super Bowl LX, and the NBA All-Star Game to more than 215 million Americans in our ‘Legendary February.’”

NBC also made a replay of the game available Sunday night USA at 4 p.m. ET and on NBC following late local news. Combined, that encore averaged 2.1 million viewers.

Team USA win wraps up strong Olympics for NBC

Matt Boldy got the United States on the board in the first period with an impressive move to send the puck in through the five-hole, but Canada responded in the second quarter when Cale Makar found the the back of the net at the 18:16-mark to make it a 1-1 tie. That score held through the third period, despite multiple opportunities for the Canadians in particular, and the game went to overtime.

Just 1:41 into the extra period, Hughes became a hero. His slap shot flew past Binnington and into the history books as the United States brought home the gold medal for the first time since the 1980 “Miracle on Ice” team.

All told, USA vs. Canada capped off an impressive 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics for NBC. The games became the most-watched Winter Olympics since 2014 with 23.5 million viewers on average across NBC’s platforms. That figure includes preliminary data for the men’s hockey final rather than the Big Data number that came down Tuesday.