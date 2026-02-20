2026 Winter Olympics: U.S. dominates Slovakia, advances to men's hockey gold medal game vs. Canada

For the first time in 16 years, it will be the United States vs. Canada with a gold medal on the line. The U.S. dominated Slovakia in Friday’s semifinal game at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics, setting up the Sunday showdown.

Team USA struck quickly in the first period when Dylan Larkin buried a shot at the 4:19-mark to go up 1-0. Then, in the final minute of the period, Tage Thompson scored one of his own to make it a 2-0 lead heading into the dressing room.

In the second period, thought, the U.S. really started to flex its muscle. The Americans got a goal from Jack Hughes at 12:14 and Jack Eichel at 12:33 to increase the lead to 4-0, and Hughes added another at 18:24 to blow things wide open at 5-0.

Slovakia then added its first goal of the game 4:55 into the third period to cut it to 5-1, but Brady Tkachuk snuck one past the Slovakian goaltender to put the U.S. back ahead by five. Pavol Regenda cut it to a 6-2 lead, but that held as the final as Team USA put the finishing touches on Friday’s semifinal win.

Hughes continues to have an impressive run through the 2026 Winter Olympics. He now has three goals as part of a six-point showing through the preliminary round games, quarterfinal and semifinal. His brother, Quinn, also had the game-winning goal in overtime of the quarterfinals to help the U.S. knock off Sweden and set up a date with Slovakia on Friday.

The Americans will now get ready for a huge gold-medal game against Canada, which survived a scare earlier Friday. Finland took a 2-0 lead on the Canadians in the second period before Canada got on the board to make it 2-1 going into the third. Shea Theodore tied it at the 10:34-mark of the final period and Nathan MacKinnin buried the game-winner with 56 seconds to play, sealing a 3-2 victory to avoid the upset.

Team USA will now get ready to take on Canada for the first time since the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver. That matchup went to overtime, and Sidney Crosby buried the golden goal to give the Canadians the gold.

The gold medal game is set for Sunday at 8:10 a.m. ET. It will mark the final event of the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics.