In 2024, Columbus Blue Jackets player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were struck and killed by a drunk driver while cycling in New Jersey. Gaudreau had competed for the United States numerous times in international play, but never suited up for his country in the Olympics.

Gaudreau was working toward playing in the 2026 Winter Olympics before his untimely death. After Team USA defeated Canada in overtime Sunday to win gold for the first time in 46 years, the team skated around the ice while holding up a Gaudreau jersey.

The Americans reportedly kept a Gaudreau jersey hanging in their locker room throughout the Olympics. Guy Gaudreau, Johnny and Matthew’s father, told Associated Press reporter Stephen Whyno that Team USA’s coaches were gracious enough to inform him Johnny was on the country’s projected roster.

For Johnny Gaudreau. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/rWycdK8NUo — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 22, 2026

Jane and Guy Gaudreau, along with Johnny’s widow, Meredith, and their two oldest children, traveled to Milan to watch Team USA win the gold medal. The family admitted they were initially hesitant to attend the Olympic Games.

“Our two daughters, for 24 hours, they just kept at us: ‘You have to go. The boys would want you to do this. This would mean so much to John,’” Jane said. “It just means so much to our family, and we’re so excited to remember what our boys meant to hockey.”

Team USA made the Gaudreau family’s visit worth its while. After the win, multiple American hockey players retrieved Johnny Gaudreau’s children from the crowd and brought them onto the ice for a picture. It was a beautiful gesture after such a grueling contest.

Zach Werenski and Dylan Larkin bought Johnny Gaudreau's children on the ice for their gold medal photo ❤️ 🥇 pic.twitter.com/SERvo3mh3G — ESPN (@espn) February 22, 2026

The gold-medal match was a back-and-forth battle between the U.S. and Canada. After scoring in the first period, Team USA struggled to find an offensive rhythm again and was on its back foot for much of the game. The two teams ultimately entered overtime tied 1-1.

Jack Hughes, who’d suffered a high stick to the mouth in the third period, scored the game-winning goal. Team USA center Dylan Larkin said he hopes Team USA continues to travel with Gaudreau’s jersey for years to come. He isn’t the only player who took the ice in Milan with Gaudreau on his mind.

“Just an amazing person, just an infectious personality,” Team USA defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. “The detail, really, with our staff and our equipment staff especially to make sure that he’s always with us, little reminders of him in the room, and they just go a long way. You always see them. They’re just gentle. They’re right there. But we know that he’s always with us.”

Team USA made the Gaudreau family proud on Sunday. It’s the first time the American men’s hockey team has medaled at the Winter Olympics since 2010.