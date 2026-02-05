2026 Winter Olympics: WADA prepared to investigate claims ski jumpers are injecting acid to crotch area

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is set to investigate ski jumpers injecting hyaluronic acid into their crotch area to fly further in the Winter Olympics, according to Philip Buckingham of The Athletic. The claims were first reported by the German newspaper Bild in January, and WADA president Witold Banka addressed the issue during a press conference on Thursday.

Buckingham said that injecting the crotch area with acid would increase its size and give ski jumpers bigger genitalia. That would give the athletes bigger, looser suits, which would allow their jumps to be longer.

No specific athlete has been accused, but the WADA said it will investigate if any wrongdoing is discovered. “I’m not aware of the details of ski jumping and how it can improve, but if anything was to come to the surface, we would look at anything if it is actually doping related,” Oliver Niggli, director general of WADA, said when asked about the allegations at a press conference on Thursday.

“We don’t do other means of enhancing performance, but our list committee would certainly look into whether this would fall into this category. But I haven’t heard about that until you mentioned.”

WADA promises to look into ski jumpers at the Winter Olympics

At the same press conference, Banka said, “Ski jumping is very popular in Poland (his home country), so I promise you I’m going to look at it.” Ski jumping at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina began on Thursday with training. The Opening Ceremony will be held on Friday.

Ski jumping has been part of the Winter Olympics since 1924. Norway has the most Olympic medals in ski jumping with 36. The second most is Austria with 27, followed by Finland (22), Germany (16), and Japan (14).

The United States has earned just one medal in ski jumping, a bronze won by Anders Haugen in 1924. Haugen was born in Norway in 1888 but emigrated to the United States in 1909. Along with earning the bronze medal in the 1924 Olympics, Haugen finished third in the 1924 World Championships. He died at the age of 95 in 1984.