2026 World Baseball Classic: Tiebreaker scenarios for USA, Italy vs. Mexico

Italy on Tuesday pulled off one of the most stunning upsets in World Baseball Classic history, defeating the United States, 8-6. Suddenly, Team USA, despite assembling its most talented WBC roster yet, no longer controls its own fate.

The top two teams in Pool B will advance to the quarterfinals. Three teams are still alive: Italy, Mexico and the U.S.

Italy and Mexico are set to play Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. With a win, the Italians would improve to 4-0 in pool play and advance to the quarterfinals as the Pool B winner. Team USA, at 3-1, would be the runner-up and advance to the quarterfinals.

A Mexico victory would complicate matters for the U.S. If Mexico wins, all three teams would be 3-1. According to MLB.com, Mexico would advance under that scenario, with a tiebreaker determining whether Italy or Team USA advances. Assuming a nine-inning game, the U.S. would advance if Italy gives up five or more runs and loses. Italy would advance if they lose but allow four or fewer runs. An extra-inning game could change the math.

Team USA at risk of being eliminated after WBC pool play

Again, Team USA’s fate is completely out of its control. Manager Mark DeRosa didn’t envision such a scenario being possible based on his comments on MLB Network before the tilt with Italy.

“We want to win this game, even though our ticket’s punched to the quarterfinals,” DeRosa said on Hot Stove. DeRosa then said he planned to rest some players against Italy. Catcher Cal Raleigh, first baseman Bryce Harper, third baseman Alex Bregman, center fielder Byron Buxton and second baseman Brice Turang were all on the bench for the start of the game.

DeRosa said after the game he “misspoke” on MLB Network: “I was on Hot Stove with a couple of buddies today and completely misread the calculations. We knew that Mexico was going to play Italy, and then running all the numbers, if we lost tonight with the runs allowed and runs scored and outs. So, I just misspoke.”

With some of its best players on the bench, Team USA was shutout for the first five innings and, at one point, trailed 8-0. A late rally proved to not be enough.

“It’s tough,” DeRosa said, via The Athletic. “It’s super tough. I mean, guys in there are frustrated. It is what it is, though. We have to own it.”