2026 World Cup: Sportico ranks the 11 highest-paid players

Soccer is big business on the global stage and the sport’s top icons can often haul in insane sums of money. The World Cup offers a glimpse at some of the top footballers in the world on the biggest stage.

But who are the highest-paid players that will participate in this year’s World Cup. That’s a question Sportico answered recently, and the results might surprise you.

Sportico listed the 11 highest-paid players at the 2026 World Cup, using a combination of a player’s on-field earnings and their off-field earnings in a given year. Let’s dive into the list below.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal – $295 million

Breakdown: $230 million on-field, $65 million off-field

Age: 41

Club: Al-Nassr FC

Few need an introduction to Ronaldo, who has been one of the world’s top stars for more than two decades at this point. He might not be quite at the forefront of consciousness in the ways he was when he starred for Real Madrid and Manchester United, but he’ll still very much command the spotlight at this year’s World Cup.

Lionel Messi, Argentina – $140 million

Breakdown: $70 million on-field, $70 million off-field

Age: 38

Club: Inter Miami CF

Americans have become quite familiar with Messi, the global soccer icon who made the move to Miami in mid-2023. While plying his trade in the United States, Messi has sold out stadium after stadium. Expect no different this summer, when the Argentine forward strikes up his swan song for the fans.

RELATED: Auburn, Texas A&M to host Argentina pre-World Cup friendlies

Kylian Mbappe, France – $100 million

Breakdown: $70 million on-field, $30 million off-field

Age: 27

Club: Real Madrid

Mbappe burst onto the scene in 2018, when he made his World Cup debut for France and was one of the stars of the tournament. He led France to the title and scored four goals, becoming only the second teenager after Pelé to score in a World Cup final. Four years later in Qatar he won the Golden Boot after scoring eight goals, including a hat trick in the World Cup final.

Erling Haaland, Norway – $80 million

Breakdown: $60 million on-field, $20 million off-field

Age: 25

Club: Manchester City

The Manchester City man has become a force up top in all competitions. His imposing physical size has made him an easily recognizable figure, something that has increased his marketability. Haaland enters the World Cup fresh off a 27-goal season in the Premier League, with an additional eight goals scored in Champions League play.

Vinicius Jr., Brazil – $60 million

Breakdown: $40 million on-field, $20 million off-field

Age: 25

Club: Real Madrid

Playing at one of the world’s club superpowers, Vinicius Jr. has become synonymous with productivity on the pitch. He has been a force up front for Madrid, scoring 16 goals and contributing five assists in La Liga, while recording five goals and five assists in the Champions League.

Mohamed Saleh, Egypt – $55 million

Breakdown: $35 million on-field, $20 million off-field

Age: 33

Club: Liverpool

A Liverpool legend, that chapter of Salah’s life is now closed as he will depart the club this offseason. Few in Anfield will ever forget his contributions, which included Premier League and Champions League titles. Dubbed “The Egyptian King,” he will look to lead his country out of a tough group that includes Belgium, Iran and New Zealand.

Sadio Mane, Senegal – $54 million

Breakdown: $50 million on-field, $4 million off-field

Age: 34

Club: Al-Nassr FC

Another former Liverpool legend, Mane is looking to elevate his country on the world stage. U.S. Men’s National Team fans should be plenty familiar with him; he just scored two goals in a 3-2 USMNT win over Senegal in a pre-World Cup friendly. Mane’s talent is ever on display.

Riyad Mahrez, Algeria – $53 million

Breakdown: $52 million on-field, $1 million off-field

Age: 35

Club: Al-Ahli Saudi FC

The famous Algerian spent nearly a decade plying his trade in the Premier League, first for Leicester City and then for Manchester City. He made 143 appearances for Manchester City, scoring 43 goals in the process. He has since moved to Saudi Arabia, where he’s one of the big stars for Al-Ahli.

Jude Bellingham, England – $44 million

Breakdown: $29 million on-field, $15 million off-field

Age: 22

Club: Real Madrid

One of the youngest players on this list, Bellingham has the look of a player who won’t be done playing at the highest level for years to come. He first made a name for himself playing for Borussia Dortmund in Germany and has since moved to Real Madrid — a real powerhouse, as evidenced by this list. Bellingham was voted as La Liga Player of the Season in his first campaign with the club after helping Madrid to a league title and the Champions League.

Lamine Yamal, Spain – $43 million

Breakdown: $33 million on-field, $10 million off-field

Age: 18

Club: Barcelona

The youngest player on this list, Yamal jerseys are everywhere in Barcelona. He’s one of the world’s most popular players, even at this early stage in his career. The things he can do with the football are extraordinary. Yamal scored 16 goals and had 11 assists in 26 La Liga starts, while he also scored six times with four assists in 10 Champions League starts. Watch him this summer, you’ll be glad you did.

Harry Kane, England – $42 million

Breakdown: $30 million on-field, $12 million off-field

Age: 32

Club: Bayern Munich

The England man has had a career resurgence at Bayern Munich, playing his best football of late. He scored a career-high 36 goals this season in the Bundesliga, matching his total from 2023-24 — but in seven fewer starts. His scoring rate is absurd at this point, and England will be hoping he can bring that success rate to the World Cup against a group that features Croatia, Ghana and Panama.