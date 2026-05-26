2026 World Cup: Where every USMNT player went to high school
In less than three weeks, the biggest sporting event in the world will begin. The 2026 World Cup kicks off on June 11 and will run through July 19. Sixteen cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will host matches.
The United States Men’s National Team is back in the prestigious event for the 12th time and manager Mauricio Pochettino officially locked in his 26-man roster on Tuesday.
Half of the roster returns after being a part of the squad that reached the round of 16 in the 2022 World Cup. The Americans are in Group D alongside Paraguay, Australia and Türkiye.
Rivals is looking back at where each member of the USMNT played their high school soccer — if they took the traditional high school route. It’s not uncommon for players to enter youth academies around that age, so some did not stick around at a normal school.
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Not every member of the roster was in the states at that time, either, but a majority were scattered throughout the country. The current club of each player — listed alphabetically and by position — is listed under their high school alma mater.
Goalkeepers
Chris Brady, Naperville North (Naperville, Ill.)
Chicago Fire
Matt Freese, Episcopal Academy (Newtown Square, Pa.)
New York City FC
Matt Turner, St. Joseph Regional (Montvale, N.J.)
New England Revolution
Defenders
Max Arfsten, San Joaquin Memorial (Fresno, Calif.)
Columbus Crew
Sergiño Dest, N/A
PSV (Netherlands)
Alex Freeman, American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.)
Villarreal CF (Spain)
Mark McKenzie, YSC Academy (Wayne, Pa.)
Toulouse FC (France)
Tim Ream, St. Dominic (O’Fallon, Mo.)
Charlotte FC
Chris Richards, Lone Star (Frisco, Texas)
Crystal Palace FC (England)
Antonee Robinson, Halewood Academy (England)
Fulham FC (England)
Miles Robinson, Arlington (Arlington, Mass.)
FC Cincinnati
Joe Scally, Sachem North (Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y.)
Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)
Auston Trusty, YSC Academy (Wayne, Pa.)
Celtic FC (Scotland)
Midfielders
Tyler Adams, Roy C Ketcham Senior (Wappingers Falls, N.Y.)
AFC Bournemouth (England)
Sebastian Berhalter, Olentangy Orange (Lewis Center, Ohio)
Vancouver Whitecaps
Weston McKennie, Liberty (Frisco, Texas)
Juventus FC (Italy)
Cristian Roldan, El Rancho (Pico Rivera, Calif.)
Seattle Sounders
Attacking Midfielders, Wingers
Brenden Aaronson, YSC Academy (Wayne, Pa.)
Leeds United (England)
Christian Pulisic, Hershey (Hershey, Pa.)
AC Milan (Italy)
Gio Reyna, The Leys School (England)
Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany)
Malik Tillman, Lothar-Faber-Schule (Germany)
Bayer 04 Leverkusen (Germany)
Tim Weah, Archbishop McCarthy (Southwest Ranches, Fla.)
Marseille FC (France)
Alejandro Zendejas, N/A
Club América (Mexico)
Strikers
Folarin Balogun, N/A
AS Monaco (France)
Ricardo Pepi, Texas Virtual Academy (Texas)
PSV (Netherlands)
Haji Wright, N/A
Coventry City (England)