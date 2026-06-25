2027 NBA Draft: CBS Sports releases way-too-early Mock Draft, picks 1-30

Just minutes after the 2026 NBA Draft came to an end, CBS Sports‘s Adam Finkelstein released his WAY too early 2027 NBA Mock Draft. To nobody’s surprise, Kansas star freshman Tyran Stokes leads the way as the projected No. 1 overall pick.

The 2027 NBA Draft is once again loaded with star talent. It includes Stokes, Arizona star freshman Caleb Holt, Florida forward Thomas Haugh (who could have potentially been a lottery pick in 2026), UConn guard Braylon Mullins, and Alabama forward Amari Allen, just to name a few.

Over the next year, however, an under-the-radar player could make his mark and skyrocket to the top of the 2027 NBA Draft. At the conclusion of the 2025 NBA Draft, nobody could have projected that three-star Illinois incoming freshman Keaton Wagler would be a top-five pick the following season.

Without further ado, CBS Sports‘s complete 2027 First Round Mock Draft is below.

Unsurprisingly, Kansas freshman superstar Tyran Stokes is projected to be the No. 1 overall selection in the 2027 NBA Draft. This would give the Jayhawks selections in the top two picks in back-to-back NBA Drafts. Star guard Darryn Peterson went No. 2 to the Utah Jazz in 2026. Stokes is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026 and looks to lead the Jayhawks back to the top of the college basketball world.

“Tyran is as versatile a youngster that I’ve ever recruited,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said about Stokes. “He can score and he’s a terrific rebounder. He’s powerful and can be a great facilitator, and maybe what he does best is pass the basketball. He’s had far more exposure to basketball than most kids his age and will come in here with the ability to live up to the lofty expectations that will be placed on him by others. Coach [Kurtis] Townsend, once again, did a tremendous job in being the point in recruiting Tyran. We look forward to welcoming him and his mother into our Kansas basketball family.”

2. New Orleans Pelicans (via MIL): Amari Allen, SF, Alabama

Alabama won big when forward Amari Allen announced his withdrawal from the 2026 NBA Draft and his return to Tuscaloosa next season. As a freshman, Allen scored in double figures in 11 SEC games and was named to the All-SEC Freshman Team. Heading into year two under head coach Nate Oats, Allen is expected to take the leap as one of the best players in the country. His coming-out party last year came in a 96-90 loss to No. 11 Vanderbilt, in which he scored a career-high 25 points.

“Obviously, first round. If it was second round, I would go back to school,” Allen said regarding his 2026 NBA Draft status, according to CBS Sports’ Isaac Trotter. “I definitely feel I can go back to college and be a 20 (points) and 10 (rebounds) guy. Ultimately, though, I want to go to the NBA.”

3. Houston Rockets (via BKN): Caleb Holt, SG, Arizona

Arizona guard Caleb Holt was the No. 2 overall prospect in the Class of 2026, just behind the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. Holt, paired with fellow projected top-five pick Motiejus Krivas, will look to guide the Wildcats back to the Final Four for the second consecutive season. Arizona is seeking its first National Championship since 1997.

“[Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd] took me under his wing. He saw my potential,” Holt told ESPN. “He put me in games and believed in me and instilled a lot of confidence in me. Under pressure in [USA Basketball U19’s] quarterfinals against Canada, the game was close and he did not blink at all; he stayed the same throughout the game. That showed me a lot about him.”

After hitting one of the most iconic shots in March Madness history, guard Braylon Mullins will return to UConn for his sophomore campaign. Mullins’ go-ahead near-half-court three-pointer with 0.3 seconds remaining downed Duke in the Elite Eight and sent the Huskies back to the Final Four for the third time in four seasons. Mullins was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team last season and will need to step up his contributions even more this season, as guard Solo Ball is out for the year with a hand injury. He scored in double figures in five of UConn‘s six NCAA Tournament games.

“What I’ll tell Braylon, and I’ll tell his family, is number one, do you like college? Some players are in a rush to get to the NBA because they don’t like being a college student, like being in a college program,” UConn head coach Dan Hurley told Mullins prior to his decision to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft. “College programs are run way different than NBA teams.”

5. Atlanta Hawks (via NO): Motiejus Krivas, C, Arizona

Arizona center Motiejus Krivas was vital to the Wildcats’ first run to the Final Four since 2001 last season. He’ll return to the program for his fourth and final season under head coach Tommy Lloyd. Krivas was named to both the First Team All-Big 12 and the Big 12 All-Defensive Team after averaging nearly two blocks per game. The Lithuanian is poised to be one of the best defensive players in the country.

“Lithuania has had a proud tradition of bigs with the Sabonis family and Jonas Valanciunas,” Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said, when comparing Krivas to all-time Lithuanian bigs. “Another great big — and a name that really had an impact on [Krivas] — is Shimek Karnofsky. Shimek was on our staff the last couple of years. If you remember him, we could always post him up on the right block, and he loved throwing that left-handed, behind-the-back pass. So when I saw Mo throw [a] pass, that’s the first place my mind went.”

Florida small forward Thomas Haugh was a projected lottery pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. He, however, turned down professional basketball for one more season under Todd Golden at Florida. Haugh, a member of Florida‘s 2025 National Championship team, was named a Consensus Second Team All-American and a First Team All-SEC selection in 2026. He will be vital in Florida‘s quest for its second National Championship in three seasons.

“Most guys in my position in the draft, it would be a no-brainer to go to the NBA,” Haugh said. “It’s not just the NIL. It’s a chance to play with my boys. To play for Coach Golden. To go to the school I love to play for. It was definitely a tougher decision than last year, but it was best for my career and future.”

7. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LAC): Alijah Arenas, SG, USC

USC guard Alijah Arenas is projected to be selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. He is the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. In just 14 games last season, Arenas averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists for the Trojans. Arenas, who was dealing with the lingering effects of a serious car crash last season, seems to be full-go for the 2026-27 season under head coach Eric Musselman.

We just want to be here to support him whether it’s go to the NBA and try to get drafted as high as possible or whether it be come back to potentially play here at USC,” Musselman told ‘The Jim Rome Show’ before Arenas withdrew from the 2026 NBA Draft. “Whatever decision he makes is gonna be a great one for him, because I know he’s super motivated to prove people wrong.”

Jordan Smith Jr. going in the top-10 of the 2027 NBA Draft would mark yet another top-10 selection for John Calipari. Smith Jr., the No. 3-ranked prospect in the Class of 2026, has big shoes to fill in Fayetteville. Darius Acuff Jr. was named the 2026 SEC Player of the Year and was selected No. 7 in the NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, leaving Smith Jr. with the keys to the castle in Hog Land. He’s looking to lead Arkansas to its first National Championship since 1994.

“[John] Calipari is preaching that if I want to go to the NBA, he’ll help me in any way if I go there,” Smith told KSR+ in October. “He’s saying that he’s going to help me, put the ball in my hands, make an impact right away, and I’ll lead the team.”

Duke center Patrick Ngbongba II will be the anchor for a Blue Devils team next season, which may feature the most loaded team in college basketball. In his first full season as a true contributor, the Manassas, VA native averaged 10.1 points and 1.1 blocks. He was a bit banged up for the NCAA Tournament, but still shot 71.4% from the field across three games. He’ll serve as one of the top defensive players in the ACC, along with the nation.

“Patrick Ngongba has a strong body with good length. Also, a projectable frame that should continue to grow as he enters a college strength program,” On3’s Jamie Shaw said about Ngongba. “He had a lot of offensive skill with soft hands and patience. Ngongba has a comfortable go-to move on the block with counters in his arsenal. He is comfortable finishing, in traffic, with either hand. Ngongba has touch, makes his free throws. Ngongba has good instincts and a natural basketball IQ. He can go through bouts of consistency, especially with his motor. The offensive skill package is very intriguing and he has some production already in place.”

Italian center Luigi Suigo looked to be headed to the 2026 NBA Draft, but surprised everyone by withdrawing just before the deadline. He, instead, decided to head to the United States and play college basketball for Villanova under head coach Kevin Willard. Suigo has previously played for Olimpia Milano and Mega SuperBet. He also represented Turkey in the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup.

“Suigo is a massive center prospect with rare physical dimensions and an intriguing combination of touch, mobility, and long-term upside,” NBADraft.net said about Suigo. “Standing 7’4” in shoes with a huge 7’5.5” wingspan and towering 9’6” standing reach, Suigo combines giant size with noticeably better strength and physicality than many young seven-footers, already carrying a sturdy 289-pound frame that allows him to absorb contact and establish deep post position.”

Picks 11-30

11. Philadelphia 76ers: Tounde Yessoufou, SF, St. John’s

12. Charlotte Hornets (via DAL): Dame Sarr, SG, Duke

13. Golden State Warriors: Matt Able, SG, North Carolina

14. Toronto Raptors: Cam Williams, PF, Duke

15. San Antonio Spurs (via ATL): Bruce Branch III, SF, BYU

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Matas Vokietaitis, C, Texas

17. Charlotte Hornets: Hugo Yimga, PF, France

18. Memphis Grizzlies (via MIN): Sayon Keita, C, North Carolina

19. Utah Jazz: Billy Richmond, SF, Arkansas

20. Charlotte Hornets (via MIA): Malachi Moreno, C, Kentucky

21. Phoenix Suns (via CLE): Rueben Chinyelu, C, Florida

22. Oklahoma City Thunder (via DEN): Paul McNeil, SG, NC State

23. Indiana Pacers: Neoklis Avdalas, CG, North Carolina

24. Memphis Grizzlies (via LAL): Juke Harris, SG, Tennessee

25. Brooklyn Nets (via HOU): Baba Oladotun, SF, Maryland

26. Boston Celtics: Flory Bidunga, C, Louisville

27. New York Knicks: Shelton Henderson, SF, Miami

28. Detroit Pistons: Moustapha Thiam, C, Michigan

29. Oklahoma City Thunder (via SA): Ivan Kharchenkov, SF, Arizona

30. Los Angeles Clippers (via OKC): Jason Crowe Jr., PG, Missouri