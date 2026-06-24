On3 NBA Draft
2027 NBA Mock Draft: Way-too-early projections for next year's class
The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft is in the books as teams now begin looking forward to the second round and free agency, but there’s another focus which will quickly become important. From incoming freshmen to the group of players who returned to college this season, mixed with international talent, the 2027 class is ready to turn heads.
There will be plenty of movement between now and the next draft day, but history has shown that many of the players currently considered the best in the country will remain at the top of the boards. That starts at the top, where many five-star prospects will look to land No. 1 overall.
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The updated NBA Draft lottery system will also play a role, making it even more difficult to project where certain picks will land with new weighted odds which discourage tanking. How it impact the top prospects remains to be seen.
The 2027 NBA Draft class is headlined by Tyran Stokes, with a group of international talent also on the board this year. Here is a way-too-early look at the top names to know.
2027 NBA Draft
1. Tyran Stokes, Kansas (No. 1 in Rivals Industry rankings)
2. Hugo Yimga-Moukouri, France
3. Caleb Holt, Arizona (No. 2)
4. Jordan Smith, Arkansas (No. 3)
5. Alijah Arenas, USC
6. Sayon Keita, North Carolina
7. Dylan Mingo, Baylor (No. 9)
8. Thomas Haugh, Florida
9. Braylon Mullins, UConn
10. Cam Williams, Duke (No. 4)
11. Bruce Branch, BYU (No. 5)
12. Abdou Toure, Arkansas (No. 12)
13. Stefan Joksmimovic, Serbia
14. Miikka Muurinen, Arkansas
15. Amari Allen, Alabama
16. Brandon McCoy, Michigan (No. 13)
17. Moustapha Thiam, Michigan
18. Motiejus Krivas, Arizona
19. Ivan Kharchenkov, Arizona
20. Stefan Vaaks, Illinois
21. Matt Able, North Carolina
22. Christian Collins, USC (No. 6)
23. Cameron Houindo, France
24. Anthony Thompson, Ohio State (No. 10)
25. Tounde Yessoufou, Baylor
26. Alex Condon, Florida
27. Neoklis Avdalas, North Carolina
28. Billy Richmond, Arkansas
29. Rueben Chinyelu, Florida
30. Patrick Ngongba, Duke
All one-and-done prospects highlight their Rivals Industry ranking.