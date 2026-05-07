2027 NFL Draft: CBS Sports ranks Top 10 defensive prospects in class

On Tuesday, CBS Sports ranked its top 10 offensive prospects for the 2027 NFL Draft. Two days later, the side of the ball has changed. A fresh list is off the press, as the top 10 defensive prospects have been released.

Even in the cycle’s early stages, everyone believes this will be a special one. Teams are going to be fighting for high draft selections, hoping to find franchise-saving players.

Plenty of those exist on the defensive end. Half of them are considered defensive linemen, while four are in the secondary. Yes, just one linebacker is included in the top 10. You can check out the full thing below.

South Bend should be home to one of college football’s best defenses in 2026. No player excites NFL teams more than Moore, who has consistently shut down elite wide receivers. You can add CBS Sports to the list of people incredibly high on Moore.

CBS Sports: “The long, rangy corner has special press-man ability. We could easily be talking about him as an all-time caliber prospect next spring.”

There certainly will be debate about the class’s top EDGE. CBS Sports is riding with Stewart, who has been a star at South Carolina from the moment he set foot on campus.

CBS Sports: “Dylan Stewart has that know-it-when-you-see-it level of freakish athleticism. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder knifes into backfields like a slot cornerback.”

Right behind Stewart is Simmons, another three-year player in the SEC. Simmons has a chance to go down as one of the all-time players at Texas. Getting drafted as high as everyone expects him to would be the finishing touch on what’s been a great career.

CBS Sports: “He has the ideal body type for a modern edge defender, with long arms despite standing just 6-foot-3. It’s hard to envision him falling outside the top 10 next spring.”

Oklahoma fought hard to get Stone into the program, which was a major recruiting wib. Some time was needed before the breakout happened, but the Sooners benefited in a big way last season. If Stone can take another step forward, he should be a popular name in NFL circles.

CBS Sports: “He has the body type to line up anywhere along the defensive interior, where he can win with both strength and quickness. That currently shows up more against the run than as a pass rusher, but he can develop in the latter area.”

Dan Lanning has quickly turned Oregon into an NFL factory in just a few years. Washington has a chance to be the latest Duck taken high in the draft.

CBS Sports: “A tailor-made athlete for the modern nose tackle role. He has rare explosiveness at 6-foot-3 and 330 pounds, which helps him live in opposing backfields.”

Jones was a breakout star last season in Starkville. Retaining him turned into a big deal for Mississippi State. Now, one of the best defensive prospects in college football is set to line up for the Bulldogs.

CBS Sports: “I’m not sure how a defense like Mississippi State’s kept a talent like Kelley Jones under wraps for two seasons, but once he earned a starting role last year, he became a breakout star.”

Moving to the other end of the Egg Bowl, CBS Sports makes Echoles the third defensive tackle in the top 10. Everyone believes there is still so much potential for Echoles, who is quite young for the class.

CBS Sports: “He has 3-technique athleticism, and it showed against both the run and pass… He’s also one of the younger draft-eligible players in college football, as he won’t even turn 20 until August.”

8. Notre Dame LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

Injury questions are certainly there with Viliamu-Asa. Whether or not he can take the field will be a big storyline as the season progresses. When healthy, Viliamu-Asa has proven to be an incredibly valuable player.

CBS Sports: “He’s an overtly physical player who excels at taking on blocks in the run game. Unfortunately, he tore his ACL in November, so his status for 2026 remains uncertain.”

Lutmer is entering his fourth season at Iowa as a redshirt senior. CBS Sports enjoyed what they saw of him playing in the nickel role, saying there are multiple aspects of Lutmer’s game to like.

CBS Sports: “Zach Lutmer took to the slot role in Iowa’s defense last fall like a fish to water. He not only excelled in coverage, but also in finishing plays around the line of scrimmage.”

Everyone knows how much Lane Kiffin loves to use the NCAA transfer portal. LSU might have found them one via Boise State. Benefield is drawing rave reviews early in his time in Baton Rouge.

CBS Sports: “He’s a 6-foot-3, 205-pound safety with far more range than you’d expect for someone his size. His calling card, though, is his ability to thump downhill.”