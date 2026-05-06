2027 NFL Draft: CBS Sports ranks Top 10 offensive prospects in class

Anyone who follows the NFL Draft will tell you how special the 2027 class could be. The entire first round is projected to be filled with high-end prospects at all kinds of positions. Naturally, the offensive side of the ball is where a lot of flash comes. Especially when it comes to the quarterbacks and wide receivers.

Now, one thing people will debate is how the potential prospects rank. CBS Sports gave their thoughts on the matter, listing out their top 10 offensive guys in the class. Mike Renner went through the exercise, admitting to making some tough decisions.

In total, there are four wide receivers, three quarterbacks, two offensive tackles, and even a running back. It’s certainly a fun list and a glimpse at what’s to come — both in the ’27 Draft and the 2026 college football season. You can check out the full ranking below.

NFL people have been waiting on this one for a long time. From the moment Smith set foot on campus, there was buzz about the wide receiver. Since then, he’s met expectations and then some. Taking out positional value, Smith takes the top spot.

CBS Sports: “Jeremiah Smith is a freakish size-speed athlete with incredible ball skills and advanced route-running ability. He could easily be coveted over potential franchise quarterback prospects because he moves the needle that much.”

Manning will be the most discussed prospect of the entire cycle, as he has been for years now. The option to leave Texas for the 2026 NFL Draft was available. However, Manning decided to get one more year under Steve Sarkisian.

CBS Sports: “He’d get drafted highly from a tools perspective even if he were still a ‘project,’ but he’s far from that based on his final six games last fall. If he can keep that up for a whole season or improve upon it, he’ll be the strong favorite to go No. 1 overall.”

3. Texas WR Cam Coleman

Texas made a big splash out of the NCAA transfer portal by landing Coleman. CBS Sports points out how the numbers have been great for him, even with sub-optimal quarterback play. Coleman getting somebody like Manning should see his NFL Draft stock explode.

CBS Sports: “Coleman is a spectacular mover at 6-foot-3, 200 pounds. He gets open at will down the field.”

4. Texas OT Trevor Goosby

Goosby makes it three straight Texas players but fits into a different role. He will be tasked with protecting Manning to make sure the ball gets to Coleman at the right moment. The 2026 season will be Goosby’s second as the starting left tackle.

CBS Sports: “If he had declared (for the ’25 Draft), he would have been my No. 1 overall offensive tackle. His ability to generate power in the run game is as good as it gets for any returning offensive lineman.

Elite programs lined up for Seaton when he left Colorado for the transfer portal. Lane Kiffin and LSU won out, getting the elite offensive lineman. Seaton has a nice mix of production and traits, which NFL teams are going to love.

CBS Sports: “Jordan Seaton’s twitchiness jumps off the tape when you watch him. The speed with which he can get his hands and feet moving for a 330-pounder is unique.”

Mestemaker has quickly turned into one of the top stories in the sport. Oklahoma State is pushing all its chips in on the quarterback, who is following Eric Morris from North Texas. Keeping Mestemaker in Stillwater for more than a season might be difficult.

CBS Sports: “It’s hard to truly rank Drew Mestemaker given how little football he’s played. Last season was his first as a starter since his freshman year of high school.”

Had Moore left Oregon a few months ago, there’s a chance he would have been taken as the second quarterback. The Ducks scored big by getting him back in the mix, hoping to make a national championship run. But from an NFL perspective, Moore is looking for more experience before getting thrown into the fire.

CBS Sports: “Dante Moore is the best pure passer in the upcoming draft class. His ability to put the ball where he wants it on a regular basis is special.”

Renner admitted this was a spot he struggled with. Another Indiana wide receiver could be in the top 10 — Eric Decker. Instead, he goes with Marsh, who heads to Bloomington via Michigan State. Indiana feels as if they are once again loaded at wide receiver.

CBS Sports: “Nick Marsh is a little more dynamic after the catch, with 28 broken tackles a year ago on 58 receptions.”

Faison made a tough decision in January. Football is now his full-time focus instead of playing lacrosse. CBS Sports believes the move is going to pay off and lead to a breakout campaign.

CBS Sports: “The former walk-on who spent his springs playing lacrosse until this year has made himself into Notre Dame’s top receiver heading into 2026. He gets open at will on tape with elite body control before and after the catch.”

A running back finds its way into the top 10, right at the buzzer. Hardy jumped into the SEC and instantly became the league’s top back. Missouri kept him on the roster and now expect even more out of him. Eventually, NFL fans are going to fall in love with Hardy too.

CBS Sports: “He has elite contact balance paired with an effortless ability to change directions. It’s incredible how quickly he dominated the SEC after transferring from Louisiana-Monroe.”