2027 NFL Draft: CBS Sports releases latest mock, puts surprise QB in top five

Talks of the upcoming draft class and its quality continue to grow. People believe the 2027 NFL Draft has a chance to be a generational one. Heavy-hitters are set to come off the board early and often at all different kinds of positions.

To give us an idea of what’s to come, CBS Sports has released its latest mock draft. Three quarterbacks are taken inside the top five — one of which they consider a big surprise.

Let’s check out the full thing, with projections for all 32 picks. It begins down in the Lone Star State and a pretty well-known name across college football.

1. Arizona Cardinals – Texas QB Arch Manning

Manning decided against leaving Texas in favor of the NFL despite being eligible. Another year under Steve Sarkisian should turn into a good decision. Plenty of mock drafts over the next 11 months will place Manning in the top spot.

CBS Sports: “It’s inevitable. The next-generation Manning is going high in the draft.”

2. Miami Dolphins – Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith

We have not seen a wide receiver drafted with the No. 2 pick since Calvin Johnson. Which, speaking of, Johnson is a name CBS Sports brings up when looking at Smith. A special prospect.

CBS Sports: “Jeremiah Smith’s blend of size, explosiveness and ball skills is the best we’ve seen since Calvin Johnson. Even if Malik Willis isn’t an overnight success in Miami, this pick could still make sense over a quarterback because of how much Smith moves the needle.”

3. New York Jets – Oregon QB Dante Moore

As CBS Sports mentioned, Moore would have been a high draft pick this past April. Returning to school wound up being his choice, though. Oregon will be happy to have Moore back in the program with the hopes of winning a national championship.

CBS Sports: “There’s a strong chance Dante Moore would have been a Jet had he declared last year, but now he gets another year of seasoning at Oregon.”

4. Cleveland Browns – Minnesota QB Drake Lindsey

Here is the surprise quarterback inside the top five from CBS Sports. Lindsey did not spend the 2025 season among the household names in college football. Many project him to be there and eventually a high draft pick.

CBS Sports: “Drake Lindsey is an up-and-comer more people need to know about because of his certified rocket launcher for a right arm… He’ll need to improve his accuracy and pocket presence this year.”

5. Las Vegas Raiders – South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart

Stewart has been in SEC backfields from the moment he put on a South Carolina uniform. Offensive tackles do not know how to deal with him. So many attributes about Stewart stand out, landing him in the top five.

CBS Sports: “Dylan Stewart is the rare 6-foot-5, 245-pounder who moves like a wide receiver. He’s so athletic that he regularly wins reps untouched.”

6. Atlanta Falcons – Texas WR Cam Coleman

CBS Sports mentioned how Coleman did not have the best quarterback play during his two seasons at Auburn. Now, he is slated to play with their projected No. 1 overall pick. Texas is hoping Coleman can put up monster numbers in his likely lone season on the 40 Acres.

CBS Sports: “He should be a household name by season’s end.”

7. Tennessee Titans – Texas OT Trevor Goosby

Speaking of Manning, this is who will be protecting his blindside. Goosby is another guy who might have been a first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, he adds to an already loaded ’27 class.

CBS Sports: “He’s a high-end athlete who mirrors speed with ease. That’s exactly what Cam Ward needs on the blind side.”

8. Carolina Panthers – Notre Dame CB Leonard Moore

Any other year, Moore is going a lot higher than No. 8. People are going to gush about the Notre Dame cornerback during the 2026 season. Elite wide receivers are already on notice, probably not getting much work vs. the Irish.

CBS Sports: “The only things keeping him from being a top-five pick are positional value and an exceptionally strong class. He looks like a Day 1 lockdown corner in the NFL.”

9. New Orleans Saints – Texas EDGE Colin Simmons

Simmons makes it four players for the Longhorns in CBS Sports’ top 10. He will battle with Stewart for the title of EDGE1 in the class. Two seasons in Austin have resulted in 21 sacks, a number we will continue to see grow.

CBS Sports: “Despite being undersized, he flashes speed-to-power and holds up well against the run. He would have been a slam-dunk top-five pick in this past class.”

10. New York Giants – LSU OT Jordan Seaton

Elite programs across college football lined up when Seaton entered the NCAA transfer portal. In the end, LSU won out — a huge win for Lane Kiffin. If his film in Baton Rouge matches what he put together at Colorado, Seaton will not wait long to hear his name called.

CBS Sports: “His pass protection was especially impressive, allowing only seven pressures all season.”

Latest mock draft from CBS Sports: Picks No. 11-32

11. Washington Commanders – Indiana WR Nick Marsh

12. New York Jets – Oregon DL A’Mauri Washington

13. Minnesota Vikings – Iowa CB Zach Lutmer

14. Pittsburgh Steelers – Oklahoma DT David Stone

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Minnesota iOL Greg Johnson

16. Jacksonville Jaguars – Ole Miss DT Will Echoles

17. Chicago Bears – Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy

18. New York Jets – Mississippi State CB Kelley Jones

19. Cincinnati Bengals – Alabama WR Ryan Coleman-Williams

20. Denver Broncos – Miami DL Justin Scott

21. Detroit Lions – Oregon DL Matayo Uiagalelei

22. Houston Texans – Ole Miss RB Kewan Lacy

23. San Francisco 49ers – Florida RB Jadan Baugh

24. Dallas Cowboys – USC OT Elijah Paige

25. Los Angeles Chargers – Miami DL Ahmad Moten

26. New England Patriots – Indiana WR Charlie Becker

27. Philadelphia Eagles – Oklahoma State DL Jaleel Johnson

28. Kansas City Chiefs – Oregon TE Jamari Johnson

29. Baltimore Ravens – Iowa iOL Kade Pieper

30. Buffalo Bills – Missouri OT Cayden Green

31. Seattle Seahawks – Notre Dame WR Jordan Faison

32. Los Angeles Rams – Oklahoma State WR Wyatt Young