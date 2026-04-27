2027 NFL Draft: Early favorites revealed for player to be next No. 1 overall pick

On Thursday, quarterback Fernando Mendoza lived out his childhood dreams when the Las Vegas Raiders selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Now, fans are wondering which talented collegiate prospect will be the next top overall pick.

If college football fans are especially confident, they can put their money where their mouth is. BetMGM recently released odds for who will be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.

While the list is chalk-full of quarterback talent, there are several other intriguing options as well. With so many players to break down, let’s dive into the odds.

Last season was Arch Manning’s first as Texas’ full-time starter after serving as Quinn Ewers‘ backup for two years. Expectations for Manning were through the roof and, early on in the 2025 campaign, he failed to deliver.

Nonetheless, Manning found his footing in the back half of the season. He completed 61.4% of his pass attempts for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns, compared to seven interceptions. Additionally, he notched 10 rushing scores. If Manning builds on his momentum next season, he’ll be a favorite among NFL front offices.

Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Dante Moore likely would’ve been a first-round pick if he’d entered the draft this year. Alas, he’s running it back with the Ducks, and no shortage of NFL scouts will be watching him.

Moore is poised for a standout campaign after throwing for 3,565 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, while only throwing 10 interceptions. He isn’t the favorite to the first overall pick in 2027, but it’d be no surprise to hear his name called.

While Manning and Moore have better odds to be the No. 1 overall pick next spring, CJ Carr boasts the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy in 2027. And, if history has proven anything, it’s not rare for Heisman Trophy winners to be the first name off the NFL Draft board.

Three of the last five Heisman Trophy winners were No. 1 overall picks. With one successful season as Notre Dame’s QB1 under his belt, Carr could be next in line to be the first pick of the NFL Draft.

While quarterback is the most-valued position in football, NFL team won’t easily pass up on wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. Smith is entering his junior year, and has been the best WR in the country since he stepped on campus at OSU.

He recorded 87 catches for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns last season. For his efforts, he was named the Big Ten Wide Receiver of the Year for the second consecutive season. Smith could be a nightmare for opposing NFL offenses in the fall of 2027.

5. QB Julian Sayin, Ohio State (+1100)

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Of course, a wide receiver is only as good as his quarterback. In Jeremiah Smith’s case, he’ll rely on Julian Sayin to throw accurately and on-time next season. Sayin delivered in both of those categories last season.

He completed a nation-high 77.0% of his pass attempts for 3,610 yards and 32 touchdowns, compared to eight interceptions. Sayin was one of just two players in the country to notch a greater completion percentage than Fernando Mendoza.

South Carolina’s 2025 campaign didn’t go according to plan. The Gamecocks posted a 4-8 overall record and a 1-7 mark in conference play. In turn, Sellers committed to returning to South Carolina for his redshirt junior season.

Evidently, oddsmakers are expecting a monstrous season from the veteran QB. In fairness, Sellers often lacked protection last season. Despite facing relentless pressure, Sellers tallied 2,437 passing yards, 270 rushing yards and 18 total TDs.

Darian Mensah is Miami’s latest transfer QB. Las Vegas seemingly believes Mensah could follow in the footsteps of Cam Ward, who transferred to Miami ahead of the 2023 season and was the No. 1 overall pick in 2024.

Mensah doesn’t lack talent. He completed 66.8% of his pass attempts for 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns last season, while throwing six interceptions. In Mario Cristobal’s offense, Mensah could reach new heights.

9. EDGE Dylan Stewart, South Carolina (+2000)

Oct 25, 2025; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Dylan Stewart (6) rushes against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Dylan Stewart could’ve entered the transfer portal this offseason and raked in millions from a powerhouse program. Instead, he’s returning to South Carolina for his junior—and likely last—season.

Stewart secured All-SEC Second-Team honors in 2025 after notching 33 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two pass deflections and three forced fumbles. With another incredible campaign, he’ll have NFL teams battling one another to draft him.

Lincoln Riley has produced his fair share of elite QB talent, and Jayden Maiava could be next. He started all 13 of the Trojans game last season and amassed 3,711 passing yards and 24 touchdowns, in contrast to 10 interceptions.

Maiava’s arm isn’t his only threat. He also logged 157 yards and six touchdowns in the ground game. If Riley can help Maiava reach his potential next season, the redshirt senior’s draft stock could soar to unexpected heights.

10. EDGE Collin Simmons, Texas (+3000)

Simmons is the third non-quarterback in BetMGM’s top 10, but it’d be a mistake to exclude him. At only 20 years old, Simmons has plenty more time to grow upon his already impressive talent.

As a true sophomore in 2025, Simmons amassed 43 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and an SEC-high 12 sacks in 2025. In turn, he was named an All-SEC First-Team selection and a Second-Team All-American.

12. QB Josh Hoover, Indiana (+4000)

12. QB DJ Lagway, Baylor (+4000)

16. QB Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech (+5000)

16. QB Drew Mestemaker, Oklahoma State (+5000)

16. QB John Mateer, Oklahoma (+5000)

16. QB Nico Iamaleava, UCLA (+5000)

20. QB Trinidad Chambliss, Ole Miss (+6600)

20. QB Sam Leavitt, LSU (+6600)

20. OT Trevor Goosby, Texas (+6600)

20. OT Jordan Seaton, LSU (+6600)

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