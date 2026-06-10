2027 NFL Draft: ESPN's Jordan Reid evaluates Top 20 quarterback prospects to watch

The 2027 NFL Draft quarterback class is shaping up to be one of the best in recent memory ahead of the upcoming college football season inside NFL circles. With that in mind, ESPN’s Jordan Reid has multiple signal-callers he believes in, as it’s all rounding into focus.

It’s been a slow couple of years, as there’s been back-to-back drafts that featured just two first-round quarterbacks. However, the pipeline appears ready to swing back in a big way in 2027. Names like Arch Manning and Dante Moore are leading the charge.

According to Reid, the star power extends well beyond those household names, with more than 20 signal-callers already drawing NFL attention heading into the 2026 college football season. The race to become QB1 in the 2027 NFL Draft is officially underway, and he’s evaluating them all. Check out the 20 who have his attention below, with a couple of bonuses thrown in.

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Bailey quietly emerged as one of the more intriguing young quarterbacks in college football last season after throwing for more than 3,100 yards and 25 touchdowns. Reid believes the NC State signal-caller has the arm talent to attack the middle of the field and create explosive plays vertically.

His mobility also adds another layer to the Wolfpack offense, especially on designed quarterback runs. Consistency against top-tier opponents will be the next major step in his development heading into 2026.

Carr took control of Notre Dame’s offense last season and quickly showed why many evaluators are high on his future. The former blue-chip recruit finished with 24 touchdown passes while displaying poise and rhythm within the offense.

Scouts love how naturally he throws the football and how calm he looks operating from the pocket, per Reid. Cutting down on risky plays and avoiding unnecessary chaos will be key as expectations rise in South Bend.

Chambliss became one of college football’s breakout stories after transferring from Division II and leading Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He nearly threw for 4,000 yards while also making major plays with his legs.

His quick release and mobility helped him avoid pressure and create explosive moments throughout the season. Now, Reid wants to see if he can duplicate that production with defenses fully preparing for him in 2026.

Maiava thrived in Lincoln Riley’s offense last season, finishing with more than 3,700 passing yards and showing off elite touch on deep throws. He consistently stretched defenses vertically and was one of the nation’s most productive downfield passers.

His calm demeanor and quick decision-making fit perfectly in USC’s scheme. Improving under pressure will be the biggest focus for Reid and scouts alike entering another pivotal season in Los Angeles.

Manning enters 2026 as one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the country after an up-and-down but promising first year as Texas’ starter. His arm talent and dual-threat ability flashed throughout the season, especially late in the year when he looked more comfortable under pressure.

NFL scouts still view him as a potential No. 1 overall pick because of his physical tools and upside, according to Reid. Sharpening his mechanics and improving his progression work could determine whether he reaches that ceiling.

Mensah heads to Miami after an impressive season at Duke where he threw 34 touchdown passes and helped lead the Blue Devils to an ACC title. He plays with confidence, polished mechanics and a willingness to attack defenses vertically.

Reid thinks his creativity outside structure also gives the Hurricanes another dangerous dimension offensively. Ball security remains the biggest concern after several costly fumbles last season.

Mestemaker exploded onto the national radar after leading the FBS in passing yards at North Texas last season. The former walk-on followed offensive coordinator Eric Morris to Oklahoma State and now faces a major jump in competition.

His aggressive mentality and live arm allow him to attempt throws many quarterbacks simply won’t try. However, decision-making over the middle of the field will remain an area scouts monitor closely, per the ESPN analyst.

Moore passed on the 2026 NFL Draft and returns to Oregon as one of the nation’s most polished quarterbacks in Reid’s view. He completed nearly 72% of his passes last season while throwing 30 touchdowns in a loaded Ducks offense.

Evaluators love his footwork, smooth release and experience in NFL-style progression concepts. The next step will be proving he can consistently dominate elite defenses and attack tighter throwing windows.

Sayin put together a highly efficient first season as Ohio State’s starter, leading the country with a 77% completion percentage. His accuracy and timing stood out all year as he distributed the ball quickly within the Buckeyes offense.

He also showed impressive command at the line of scrimmage with protection calls and adjustments. Questions about his arm strength and ability to attack tight windows could ultimately shape his draft ceiling in Reid’s point of view.

Sellers remains one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in college football because of his elite arm strength and running ability for Reid. Even during an inconsistent 2025 season, his flashes of brilliance continued to excite NFL scouts.

He can create explosive plays both inside and outside the pocket and remains dangerous on designed quarterback runs. Reid believes reducing sacks and cutting down on risky throws will be crucial if he wants to re-enter the conversation as a potential top quarterback prospect.

Brown followed former South Florida coach Alex Golesh to Auburn after a productive season with the Bulls. He threw for 3,158 yards, 28 touchdowns and only seven interceptions in 2025.

Reid noted that Brown’s unconventional release has not prevented him from becoming one of the nation’s most reliable dual-threat quarterbacks. Success in the SEC could quickly elevate his draft stock.

Craig transferred to TCU after finishing his career at Harvard as the program’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns. He nearly entered the 2026 NFL Draft after receiving Day 3 grades from scouts.

Reid believes his high-arching release fits perfectly in TCU’s passing attack. Craig finished last season with 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Hoover arrives at Indiana after transferring from TCU and replacing former star Fernando Mendoza. He has produced back-to-back 3,000-yard seasons and enters a quarterback-friendly system under Curt Cignetti.

Reid praised Hoover’s fiery style and fit within Indiana’s RPO-heavy offense. With plenty of talent around him, Hoover could experience a significant rise on draft boards.

Iamaleava flashed potential during his first season with UCLA after transferring from Tennessee. The 6-foot-6 quarterback totaled 1,928 passing yards and added over 500 rushing yards.

Reid highlighted his natural throwing motion and ability to create with his legs. His athleticism gives him intriguing upside.

Jennings continued his upward trajectory with another productive season at SMU. He threw for 3,641 yards and 26 touchdowns while showcasing his mobility.

Reid believes Jennings excels when operating from clean pockets and attacking all levels of the field. Cutting down on turnovers will be key moving forward.

After transferring from Florida, Lagway is hoping to revive his trajectory at Baylor. Despite inconsistent results, his physical tools remain impressive.

Reid noted that Lagway’s arm talent continues to intrigue scouts. Durability and consistency remain his biggest concerns.

Leavitt battled injuries in 2025 before transferring from Arizona State to LSU. Reid believes his aggressive skill set fits Lane Kiffin’s offense well.

However, he pointed out that Leavitt sometimes abandons clean pockets too quickly. Staying healthy and improving his poise will be critical.

Lindsey possesses prototypical size and elite arm strength at 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds. He threw for 2,382 yards and 18 touchdowns in his first year as a starter.

Reid believes his arm talent jumps off the screen. Minnesota’s offense has yet to fully unleash his downfield ability.

Mateer’s first season with Oklahoma produced flashes of brilliance and bouts of inconsistency. Reid praised his creativity and ability to make difficult throws.

However, his competitive nature sometimes leads to unnecessary risks. Better discipline could unlock another level in his game.

Reed enjoyed a breakout season with more than 3,100 passing yards and 25 touchdowns. Reid highlighted his quick release and fearless mentality.

Those same traits can occasionally lead to poor decisions and inconsistent accuracy. Improving ball placement will be a major point of emphasis.

Williams emerged as one of the most exciting quarterbacks in college football during his first season as a starter. He passed for 3,065 yards and added dangerous playmaking ability with his legs.

Reid praised his quickness and creativity outside the pocket. His size, however, remains a major question for NFL evaluators.

Other quarterbacks to watch: Alonza Barnett III, UCF; Rocco Becht, Penn State; Aidan Chiles, Northwestern; Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska; Devon Dampier, Utah; Noah Fifita, Arizona; Avery Johnson, Kansas State; Austin Mack, Alabama; Beau Pribula, Virginia; Gunner Stockton, Georgia