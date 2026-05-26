2027 NFL Draft: ESPN names top quarterback prospects to watch for loaded class

The 2027 NFL Draft quarterback class is already generating major buzz across college football and NFL circles. ESPN’s Jordan Reid believes it could be one of the deepest groups in recent memory.

After back-to-back drafts that featured just two first-round quarterbacks, the pipeline appears ready to swing back in a big way. Names like Arch Manning and Dante Moore are leading the charge.

According to Reid, the star power extends well beyond those household names, with more than 20 signal-callers already drawing NFL attention heading into the 2026 college football season. The race to become QB1 in the 2027 NFL Draft is officially underway. Check out who has his attention below.

Bailey quietly emerged as one of the more intriguing young quarterbacks in college football last season after throwing for more than 3,100 yards and 25 touchdowns. Reid believes the NC State signal-caller has the arm talent to attack the middle of the field and create explosive plays vertically.

His mobility also adds another layer to the Wolfpack offense, especially on designed quarterback runs. Consistency against top-tier opponents will be the next major step in his development heading into 2026.

Carr took control of Notre Dame’s offense last season and quickly showed why many evaluators are high on his future. The former blue-chip recruit finished with 24 touchdown passes while displaying poise and rhythm within the offense.

Scouts love how naturally he throws the football and how calm he looks operating from the pocket, per Reid. Cutting down on risky plays and avoiding unnecessary chaos will be key as expectations rise in South Bend.

Chambliss became one of college football’s breakout stories after transferring from Division II and leading Ole Miss to the College Football Playoff semifinals. He nearly threw for 4,000 yards while also making major plays with his legs.

His quick release and mobility helped him avoid pressure and create explosive moments throughout the season. Now, Reid wants to see if he can duplicate that production with defenses fully preparing for him in 2026.

Maiava thrived in Lincoln Riley’s offense last season, finishing with more than 3,700 passing yards and showing off elite touch on deep throws. He consistently stretched defenses vertically and was one of the nation’s most productive downfield passers.

His calm demeanor and quick decision-making fit perfectly in USC’s scheme. Improving under pressure will be the biggest focus for Reid and scouts alike entering another pivotal season in Los Angeles.

Manning enters 2026 as one of the most talked-about quarterbacks in the country after an up-and-down but promising first year as Texas’ starter. His arm talent and dual-threat ability flashed throughout the season, especially late in the year when he looked more comfortable under pressure.

NFL scouts still view him as a potential No. 1 overall pick because of his physical tools and upside, according to Reid. Sharpening his mechanics and improving his progression work could determine whether he reaches that ceiling.

Mensah heads to Miami after an impressive season at Duke where he threw 34 touchdown passes and helped lead the Blue Devils to an ACC title. He plays with confidence, polished mechanics and a willingness to attack defenses vertically.

Reid thinks his creativity outside structure also gives the Hurricanes another dangerous dimension offensively. Ball security remains the biggest concern after several costly fumbles last season.

Mestemaker exploded onto the national radar after leading the FBS in passing yards at North Texas last season. The former walk-on followed offensive coordinator Eric Morris to Oklahoma State and now faces a major jump in competition.

His aggressive mentality and live arm allow him to attempt throws many quarterbacks simply won’t try. However, decision-making over the middle of the field will remain an area scouts monitor closely, per the ESPN analyst.

Moore passed on the 2026 NFL Draft and returns to Oregon as one of the nation’s most polished quarterbacks in Reid’s view. He completed nearly 72% of his passes last season while throwing 30 touchdowns in a loaded Ducks offense.

Evaluators love his footwork, smooth release and experience in NFL-style progression concepts. The next step will be proving he can consistently dominate elite defenses and attack tighter throwing windows.

Sayin put together a highly efficient first season as Ohio State’s starter, leading the country with a 77% completion percentage. His accuracy and timing stood out all year as he distributed the ball quickly within the Buckeyes offense.

He also showed impressive command at the line of scrimmage with protection calls and adjustments. Questions about his arm strength and ability to attack tight windows could ultimately shape his draft ceiling in Reid’s point of view.

Sellers remains one of the most physically gifted quarterbacks in college football because of his elite arm strength and running ability for Reid. Even during an inconsistent 2025 season, his flashes of brilliance continued to excite NFL scouts.

He can create explosive plays both inside and outside the pocket and remains dangerous on designed quarterback runs. Reducing sacks and cutting down on risky throws will be crucial if he wants to re-enter the conversation as a potential top quarterback prospect.

Top name to watch, if he’s eligible: Brendan Sorsby, Texas Tech

Best of the rest: Byrum Brown, Auburn; Jaden Craig, TCU; Josh Hoover, Indiana; Nico Iamaleava, UCLA; Kevin Jennings, SMU; DJ Lagway, Baylor; Sam Leavitt, LSU; Drake Lindsey, Minnesota; John Mateer, Oklahoma; Marcel Reed, Texas A&M; Demond Williams Jr., Washington

Other quarterbacks to watch: Alonza Barnett III, UCF; Rocco Becht, Penn State; Aidan Chiles, Northwestern; Anthony Colandrea, Nebraska; Devon Dampier, Utah; Noah Fifita, Arizona; Avery Johnson, Kansas State; Austin Mack, Alabama; Beau Pribula, Virginia; Gunner Stockton, Georgia