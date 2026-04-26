2027 NFL Draft: ESPN polls NFL scouts, reveals way-too-early quarterback rankings

ESPN polled NFL scouts to rank the quarterbacks set for the 2027 NFL Draft. Of course, the exercise is way-too-early, but the 2026 draft is in the rearview mirror.

So yes, let’s look ahead to what looks like a pretty darn good quarterback class next spring. In terms of the votes, three points were given for a first-place vote, two for a second and one for a third.

When you add up the totals from 10 scouts, you end up with nine quarterbacks who will be the early favorites to go high. So let’s dive in!

That’s right, Moore tops the quarterback list going into 2027. He elected to return to Oregon for one more season, despite projections of a high pick in 2026.

Last season, his first as the Ducks’ starter, Moore threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, 10 interceptions and a 71.8% completion percentage. With more reps under his belt, he is certainly going to be NFL ready after next football season.

© Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The crown jewel of the quarterback class in name, and potentially on the field, is Manning. He could’ve declared after his 2025 campaign, but Manning elected to play the long game as well.

There was a ton of hype, to deafening levels even, about his abilities. Well, after a slow start, Manning picked up down the stretch and turned in a really good first year as a starter: 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns, seven interceptions, 61.4% completion percentage, 399 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns.

Sayin took over as the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes last season and ran with the job. Now, he was very efficient but wasn’t the standout performer like the two above him for some.

Still, learning under Ryan Day for another season can only help Sayin’s draft stock in 2027. He threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, eight interceptions and an FBS leading 77% completion percentage.

Sorsby will spend his final college season at Texas Tech after having a successful tenure at Cincinnati. The new Red Raiders quarterback should be on a CFP readymade team in 2026.

As far as the draft is concerned, he’s near the top of the rankings at his position. Last year, Sorsby threw for 2,800 yards, 27 touchdowns, five interceptions and a 61.6% completion percentage.

LaNorris Sellers (Katie Dugan/GamecockCentral)

Sellers is a polarizing prospect amongst the other quarterbacks in this class. The dual threat at South Carolina is an athletic freak, can run a mile a minute and has a rocket for an arm.

But there’s some work to be done. Still, that tantalizing talent, coupled with an improved 2026, could vault him up draft boards ahead of some of the top guys on this list. He had 2,437 yards, 13 touchdowns, eight interceptions, a 60.8% completion percentage, 270 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns last season.

Mesemaker went to Oklahoma State after starring at North Texas in 2025. He bided his time as a freshman and then completely broke out last year.

Metsemaker had outstanding numbers in his first year as a starting quarterback. He threw for 4,379 yards, 34 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 68.9% completion percentage. Mestemaker also had five touchdowns on the ground.

Leavitt was highly productive at Arizona State, but even he hit the portal despite additional investments from the Sun Devils. The new LSU quarterback will play in Lane Kiffin’s system with the Tigers and could skyrocket up this list.

Regardless of what you think of Kiffin scorning Ole Miss prior to the CFP, he can coach up QBs. Leavitt only played half of a season in 2025 but in 24 career games, he has 4,652 yards, 36 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and a 61.4% completion percentage.

(Mike Miller, Blue & Gold)

Carr was a much-hyped quarterback prospect for the Irish. He took over as the starter and led the team to a 10-2 record, just missing the CFP (go look up that controversy for yourself).

What followed was a solid season under center for Carr. He finished the year with 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 66.6% completion percentage.

Mensah capitalized on a great year at Tulane in 2024 and parlayed it into becoming Duke’s quarterback last season. The Blue Devils were set right?

Well, another transfer saga later and Mensah will now be under center at Miami after the Hurricanes fell one win shy of a national title. But he’s pretty good as Mensah finished 2025 with 3,973 yards, 34 touchdowns, six interceptions and a 66.8% completion percentage.