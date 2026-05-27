2027 NFL Draft: Insider Jordan Schultz releases first 'Big Board' of top college football prospects

Ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft, prognosticators and scouts alike are beginning to compile their draft boards. NFL insider Jordan Schultz released his first “Big Board” on Wednesday afternoon.

Schultz’s board provided the top 20 players he has his eye on going into the 2026 college football season. It’s a veritable who’s who of stars.

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So who made the cut for the big board? Let’s take a look below.

The top spot on the big board should come as no surprise, as Smith has been widely regarded as one of the top 2027 NFL Draft prospects since the moment he stepped foot on campus. He might have been a top-10 pick after his freshman season.

Now, the veteran wideout has a chance to cement his status as the top playmaker in the draft. In two years, he has already racked up 163 catches for 2,558 yards and 27 touchdowns — more production than most receivers amass in a four-year career.

The Texas gunslinger has had an up-and-down start to his career, but he was playing his best ball late in the 2025 season. He’s got a full year as a starter under his belt now, so he should be poised for a big junior campaign.

Manning threw for 3,163 yards and 26 touchdowns last season, while rushing for 399 yards and 10 scores. His dual-threat ability is excellent. Best? He threw only seven interceptions last year. So while there’s room to improve, the floor is already quite high.

Like Manning, Moore goes into his second full season as the starter after a very promising 2025. That’s one of the reasons he’s so high on the big board… if he gets even a little better the Ducks have a Heisman contender on their hands.

Moore finished the 2025 season with 3,565 yards passing and 30 touchdowns. He needs to cut down on his interceptions just a touch, as he finished the year in double-digits at 10.

Texas is absolutely loaded with talent from top to bottom, and in many mock drafts and big board projections, the Longhorns have three of the top 10 players. Goosby makes the cut here as being in that mix, a top 2027 NFL Draft prospect.

The veteran started to come onto the scene in 2024, when he played in 15 games. But he made only two starts that season. Last year he started in all 13 games for Texas at left tackle, anchoring Manning’s line.

Seaton, a former consensus five-star prospect, has been the man since the day he stepped foot on a college campus. He originally began his career at Colorado, but he transferred to LSU this offseason, where he’ll have a chance to play for Lane Kiffin.

Seaton started 13 games at Colorado during his true freshman season in 2024. He started nine games last fall before he suffered an injury and missed the final three contests. He figures to be the rock on LSU’s line.

Simmons has battled South Carolina star Dylan Stewart for the honors of best edge rusher in the college game since the two arrived on the scene in 2024. It’s been an intense and close battle and figures to continue into the 2027 NFL Draft.

In two years, Simmons has logged 91 tackles, 29.5 tackles for a loss, 21.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, an interception and five passes defended. He’s coming off a 12-sack campaign in 2025.

Echoles is coming off a monstrously productive season for an interior defensive lineman. He emerged as an absolute force for the Rebels as they made a deep run through the College Football Playoff, so it’s little surprise he’s on the big board here.

Last year Echoles finished the season with 68 tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks. He also was disruptive in the passing lanes, breaking up five passes.

Stewart is widely regarded as one of the nation’s best pass-rushers, again sharing that distinction with Simmons, for the most part. Will one of the two be able to separate themselves in a meaningful way ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft? We’ll see.

For now, Stewart can stand on his production. He has notched 56 tackles, 22.5 tackles for a loss, 11.0 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three pass breakups and three passes defended.

One of the most high-profile movers in the 2026 offseason, Coleman went from Auburn to Texas following a coaching change. The Longhorns spent a pretty penny to obtain him, so expectations will be sky high on the 40 Acres.

Coleman, though, is more than capable of providing the bang for the buck. He has logged 93 catches for 1,306 yards and 13 touchdowns and some believe he’s only just beginning to scratch the surface of his potential.

Perhaps the unquestioned top defensive back ahead of the 2027 NFL Draft at this juncture, Moore just needs to keep doing what he has been. He was a 2025 unanimous All-American for his efforts for the Fighting Irish.

Moore is coming off a season in which he logged 23 tackles, a forced fumble, five interceptions and a defensive touchdown, 12 passes defended and seven pass breakups. He’s as elite as it comes in terms of playing the ball in the air.

Rest of the 2027 NFL Draft Big Board